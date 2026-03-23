Samsung thought about a major S Pen change for S27 Ultra

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR New industry rumor suggests Samsung may not radically change the S Pen on the Galaxy S27 Ultra.

After initial planning, Samsung may not switch to a slimmer digitizer-less display on the Galaxy S27 Ultra, as it did with the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

While that means S Pen support stays, it may also hinder Samsung from adding internal magnets for wireless charging.

Shortly after the launch of the Galaxy S26 series last month, Samsung confirmed it wasn’t going to relinquish the S Pen on its Ultra devices. Instead of removing S Pen support from the upcoming Ultra phone, as it did with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 last year, Samsung hinted at plans to develop new technology that would allow the upcoming phones to be slimmed down while retaining stylus input. Although that set the premise for support being added to the Galaxy S27 Ultra, expected to come next year, Samsung could potentially take longer.

According to a recent report by Korea’s ET News, Samsung may have postponed its plans to revamp the display for the Galaxy S27 Ultra. It had supposedly planned to develop a new display without a digitizer, which detects stylus input, in order to make the display slimmer, which, in turn, would allow making the upcoming Galaxy S27 Ultra slimmer. However, after recently reviewing its plans, Samsung has reportedly dropped the idea for the upcoming generation.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Sources cited by ET News also affirmed that Samsung does not plan to remove S Pen support from the Galaxy S27 Ultra. It was further reported that the plans were dropped due to lukewarm interest in slimmer phones. While the Galaxy S26 Ultra is already slimmed down to 7.9mm this year, Samsung seemingly saw no incentive to shrink it further.

The report further adds that Samsung may review the requirement for a digitizer in conjunction with internal magnets for wireless charging. While the report does not explicitly say this, the inclusion of a digitizer layer could suggest that Samsung may skip internal magnets for one more generation as the magnetic field from the magnets may interfere with the digitizer’s Electromagnetic Resonance (EMR), the phenomenon which is used to detect S Pen’s input.

At the same time, Samsung is rumored to bring back S Pen support on the upcoming foldables, starting with the rumored “wide” Fold. Since Samsung removed the Galaxy Z Fold 7’s digitizer, it could experiement with digitizer-less stylus input on future foldables. If that assumption is true, the wide Fold could help Samsung evaluate and refine the technology for the future generations of the Ultra in the Galaxy S series.

Follow