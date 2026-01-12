Galaxy S27 Ultra leak brings primary camera upgrade into focus

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has been using the same camera sensors on its Galaxy S Ultra devices since 2023.

This could change next year with the Galaxy S27 Ultra, slated to feature an upgraded sensor.

Latest leak says that while the camera will have the same format, it will pack newer technologies, though details are rife at the moment.

Samsung is set to launch the Galaxy S26 series soon, most likely in the last week of February. But even with weeks remaining for one of Samsung’s biggest unveilings of the year, leaks and rumors about Samsung’s next generation of flagships are already gushing in. While Samsung has slept on upgrading the hardware, specifically the camera, over the last few generations of its Galaxy S series phones, the Galaxy S27 Ultra may finally bring some improvements.

Last week, we leaned into the possibilities of these upgrades, suggesting that three of the four rear cameras on the Galaxy S27 Ultra could be upgraded to newer sensors. And today, we’re learning a bit more about the primary camera sensor. According to the leaker Ice Universe, the Galaxy S27 Ultra will be stocked with a new camera sensor, which is expected to be called the “ISOCELL S5KHP6.”

The leaker does not comment on the sensor’s resolution, though it’s unlikely Samsung will go lower than the 200MP mark, which it has used as a benchmark for several years now. They elaborate that this new sensor will be the same size as the current 200MP ISOCELL HP2. That means it will continue to measure 1/1.3 inches and, therefore, continue to lag behind Sony’s 200MP LYT-901, which has a slightly larger 1/1.12-inch format. While Samsung had initially planned to switch to Sony’s 200MP sensor, the plan was later dropped due to pricing constraints. Switching to an in-house solution, thus, seems fitting.

Despite maintaining the same size, however, the new sensor is said to include new features. Ice Universe does not share the specifics of this upgrade, but we expect these improvements to focus on increasing output and processing speeds.

Last month, it was reported that Samsung may be working on upgrading how its flagship sensors capture images. While it’s unclear whether the leak refers to the same sensor Ice Universe mentioned, the report said Samsung is developing a camera mechanism similar to a global shutter. That means future cameras could capture a scene entirely at once instead of a rolling-shutter basis, where the image is captured in rows of pixels sequentially. The latter is how most phone sensors capture images now, but it can lead to some artefacts, especially if the subject is moving, and the purported sensor could fix that.

