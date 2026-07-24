Samsung could bring silicon-carbon batteries to Galaxy S27 series, but not all of them

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is reportedly testing silicon-carbon batteries in the Galaxy S27 range, after debuting them in its new foldables.

A leaker claims that these batteries might only deliver 10% more capacity than the Galaxy S26 series.

There’s also a chance that the vanilla Galaxy S27 misses out on this new battery tech.

Samsung has finally embraced silicon-carbon batteries, as its new foldable phones all have this technology. We’re expecting the Galaxy S27 range to adopt this new solution as well, and a Korean tipster may have revealed more details about Samsung’s plans.

Tipster Lanzuk (@yeux1122) reports that Samsung is currently testing silicon-carbon batteries in the Galaxy S27 series. Don’t expect gigantic batteries in these new phones, though. The company hasn’t apparently decided on a final battery capacity for these phones just yet, but it’s believed that they could be 10% larger. That means the Galaxy S27 Ultra might have a 5,500mAh battery.

Don’t hold your breath for a base Galaxy S27 with a significantly larger battery just yet. Samsung is apparently torn between bringing this battery tech to the entire series or restricting it to the Galaxy S27 Pro and higher, citing “cost issues.” It would be a shame if the base S27 doesn’t get a silicon-carbon battery, but its inclusion would be understandable for the S27 Pro. This tech would theoretically allow Samsung to offer a large battery and Ultra-style camera setup in a smaller frame than the Galaxy S26 Plus.

In any event, a silicon-carbon battery enables increased capacity for the same physical battery size. This approach has resulted in phones like the OPPO Find X9 Pro (7,500mAh) and OnePlus 15 (7,300mAh). Manufacturers can also shrink the battery’s physical size while maintaining the same capacity. This has led to small yet long-lasting phones like the Xiaomi 17, vivo X300, and OnePlus 15T.

One side-effect of silicon-carbon batteries is that they suffer from faster degradation compared to the best lithium-ion batteries. In fact, Samsung’s brand-new foldables degrade faster than last year’s Galaxy foldables. Then again, these new devices are on par with the Galaxy S26 series in this regard, while still beating Pixels and iPhones.

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