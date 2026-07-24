Samsung Galaxy S27 series camera specs and codenames leak again

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR A new leak has uncovered that the Galaxy S27 series is internally codenamed “NM1” through “NM4” (“New Miracle” or “Next Miracle”).

The leak suggests a potential 50MP Sony IMX855 ultrawide sensor on the S27 Ultra/Pro, a 16MP autofocus selfie camera on upper models, and 50MP main OIS setups on base versions.

Building on recent reports that Samsung may pivot to Sony sensors for its standard Galaxy S27 flagships, a new leak has uncovered internal codenames and more details on the exact camera sensors Samsung will use in its next flagship lineup.

WinFuture has uncovered that the Galaxy S27 series is currently codenamed “NM1,” “NM2,” “NM3,” and “NM4,” where “NM” refers to “New Miracle” or “Next Miracle” (the Galaxy S26 series was “Miracle”).

The NM4 is the top model, very likely referring to the Galaxy S27 Ultra. While information on its primary camera is yet unknown, the ultrawide camera could be the 50MP Sony IMX855, which is also seen on the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. The 5x optical zoom camera is also said to have a 50MP sensor. There’s expected to be another zoom sensor as well, completing the quad-rear-camera setup.

The NM3 is expected to be the “Galaxy S27 Pro,” with a 50MP ultrawide camera (sensor unknown at the moment) and a 50MP zoom camera using the same sensor as the S27 Ultra, with an unknown optical zoom level. It’s not clear if the S27 Pro will also have a second zoom camera, but the report considers it unlikely.

Both the Galaxy S27 Pro and S27 Ultra are said to come with a 16MP Samsung sensor with autofocus. The S27 Pro’s front camera may also have OIS, but this fact isn’t yet known about the S27 Ultra.

NM1 is expected to be the Galaxy S27, while NM2 is expected to be the Galaxy S27 Pro. Both phones are said to come with a 50MP primary camera with OIS, a 12MP ultrawide, and a zoom camera.

Overall, it doesn’t look like Samsung has many changes planned for the Galaxy S27 series’ camera, which is unfortunate, as many people (including me) have been yearning for Samsung to improve its sensors to better compete with Chinese Android brands. As rumors and leaks stand for now, that doesn’t seem to be a priority for Samsung, and that’s a shame. We’re expecting the Galaxy S27 series to be officially launched in early 2027, based on historical trends.

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