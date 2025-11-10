Latest Galaxy S26 leak suggests how it may be different from the now-dropped Pro

TL;DR Samsung is reportedly changing the dimensions of the base Galaxy S26.

Unlike the previously reported slimming that Pro was slated to undergo, the vanilla Galaxy S26 will have dimensions comparable to the Galaxy S25.

This might allow for better thermal performance, camera improvements, or improved battery life.

The Galaxy S26 isn’t expected to launch until February, but leaks have continued to flow in at a steady pace. Earlier today, the Galaxy S26 Plus leaked in its iPhone 17 Pro-esque orange hue. Right along with the bigger sibling, we’re also witnessing the regular Galaxy S26 leak in digital renders.

This isn’t the first time we’ve witnessed the Galaxy S26 leak. The difference, however, is that back when we first saw these renders, it was expected to be called the Galaxy S26 Pro as part of Samsung’s intended reshuffle for the lineup. However, with Samsung correcting course and returning to the original lineup, we’re now expecting the smaller model to release as Galaxy S26 — sans the “Pro” suffix.

In line with this, Android Headlines and OnLeaks have collaborated again to provide updated specifications for the Galaxy S26. As the leak points out, Samsung is making last-minute changes to the design of the vanilla variant. With this change, the Galaxy S26 will now measure 7.24mm in thickness, up from 6.96mm as previously reported. With this change, the Galaxy S26 is now thicker than the Galaxy S25, though by a very tiny margin. Unfortunately, we won’t be getting updated renders this time.

The increased thickness, which contradicts another leak from earlier today, also affects the measurement when taken along the camera bump, with the overall thickness now being 10.44mm instead of 10.23mm previously. Notably, that’s still a minor change from the rest of the body. Meanwhile, the length and width have also been increased with a slight difference.

While the chunkier design may appear like a downgrade, it might actually facilitate a reduction in heat accumulation, improve the cameras, or allow Samsung to shove a slightly bigger battery. Meanwhile, the overall design is likely to remain unchanged from the previous design.

The Galaxy S26 is still expected to feature the same 6.3-inch AMOLED display with flat edges as previously anticipated for the Pro model. The bezels may not increase significantly, even with the marginal changes to the front dimensions. The triple cameras on the back likely remain unchanged, either.

Internally, the Galaxy S26 is expected to be powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 2600 chipset for most markets where it will be available. However, the US is expected to be excluded, according to another recent leak.

Since we’re still a few months away from Samsung’s Unpacked event for 2026, we might encounter some changes along the way.

