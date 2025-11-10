Orange is the new black? Galaxy S26 Plus leaked renders reveal new look

TL;DR New renders have leaked for the Galaxy S26 Plus, following its revival after the cancellation of the Galaxy S26 Edge.

The design of the Galaxy S26 Plus features the same double-layered triple camera island inspired by the Galaxy S25 Edge and the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Colors are merely representative at this stage and are not confirmed, and some leakers even state that the orange color currently does not exist for the Galaxy S26 Plus.

Samsung’s Galaxy S26 series strategy has gone through a pre-release shake-up, with the demise of the Galaxy S26 Edge and the revival of the Galaxy S26 Plus. With the Edge no longer in the picture, we now have leaked renders coming in for the Galaxy S26 Plus, with colors that just might be too good to be true.

Leaker OnLeaks and Android Headlines have shared renders of the Galaxy S26 Plus. The phone appears to continue drawing design inspiration from the Galaxy S25 Edge and the Galaxy Z Fold 7, featuring a double-layered camera island that houses its triple rear cameras.

The front of the Galaxy S26 Plus will feature a 6.7-inch flat display, with a centered front camera and thin, uniform bezels. The phone is said to measure 158.4 x 75.7 x 7.35mm, which is just about the same as the Galaxy S25 Plus.

If you’re wondering whether these are the colors for the Galaxy S26 Plus, then hold your horses. These renders are based on CAD files, which usually do not contain color data. While we could very well end up with an Orange Galaxy S26 Plus, the color depicted in these renders is merely representative and not official, and thus should be taken with a grain of salt. Leaker Max Jambor says that the orange color simply does not exist for this phone.

Apart from the slight change in camera island layout, there aren’t any real surprises or changes on the S26 Plus’ design. We’ve come to expect merely incremental changes from Samsung, and the Galaxy S26 Plus is shaping up to be more of the same.

