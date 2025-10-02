Latest leak reveals how the Galaxy S26 UItra's automatic privacy display would work

Joe Maring / Android Authority

The Galaxy S26 Ultra’s design may lack any radical changes, but the display is set to feature a significant upgrade that would make privacy-focused screen protectors obsolete. For the Ultra next year, Samsung is developing a built-in solution to dim the display or hide its contents in specific scenarios, which could represent a significant step forward from the existing anti-glare solution.

Last month, we learned about an upcoming Samsung feature, currently referred to as Private Display, which could block peeks from unwanted onlookers, especially at specific angles. What’s truly marvelous is that Privacy Display is integrated electronically, which means it can be toggled on or off, or its intensity set to different levels. More excitingly, Privacy Display may be triggered automatically in certain events, and we’re now seeing potential UI for this implementation.

Based on a purported One UI 8.5 leak by @achultra on X, the Galaxy S26 Ultra will enable an option for Privacy Display to activate automatically in crowded spots or public places. According to the shared screenshot, Privacy Display can be set to turn on automatically in spaces such as elevators or public transportation.

Additionally, Galaxy S26 Ultra users might also be able to choose what content is visible when Privacy Display is toggled on. Currently, there are options to view the screen lock options, including PIN, pattern, or password. You would also have the option to hide specific images with privacy protection enabled. Likewise, the feature extends to notifications and picture-in-picture.

We might see changes to the interface leading up to the actual launch. With a substantial number of references in One UI 8.5‘s code, we don’t suspect Samsung will drop it — unless there are any quality control issues. We also hope to learn more about its other capabilities as we approach the next Galaxy Unpacked event.

