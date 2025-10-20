An Exynos-powered S26 Ultra could be a thing, but would you buy it?

🗣️ This is an open thread. We want to hear from you! Share your thoughts in the comments and vote in the poll below — your take might be featured in a future roundup.

The Samsung Galaxy S launch is always one of the year’s most anticipated events, and the 2026 edition might bring some surprises.

We’ve already seen a few details about the Galaxy S26 series, including the Ultra’s dimensions, a possible new name for the middle model, and the potential use of the Exynos 2600 chipset in the two more affordable models. However, a new report from Korea suggests that Samsung might also use its homegrown chip in the Ultra model, too. Instead of using the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 in the Galaxy S26 Ultra, as has been customary for several generations, Samsung might fully commit to the Exynos 2600 for all of its flagship models.

It’s important to note that the report isn’t entirely convincing, so I suggest taking it with a grain of salt. However, it does highlight an intriguing possibility for Samsung and some potential concerns for buyers.

If the Exynos 2600 is as pacey and punchy as Samsung hopes, it could be a better option than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, which would typically be preferred for the Galaxy S26 Ultra. With its rumored 2nm manufacturing process and NVIDIA’s Xclipse 950 GPU, it could also excel in battery life and gaming performance. It might not be a bad move if Samsung decides to rely on its own technology this time.

Ultimately, the consumers decide, and Exynos hasn’t been highly praised in recent years. Many users might be hesitant about the absence of a Snapdragon chipset in the flagship Samsung. While it could be a performance breakthrough, using Exynos in the Ultra might negatively impact sales.

It’s probably too early to predict Samsung’s decisions, but I’m curious about your thoughts on an Exynos-powered Galaxy S26 Ultra. Would this change your mind about buying the flagship Samsung, or would it not affect your decision? Additionally, what are your thoughts about the Exynos 2600 in Samsung’s other potential S26 models: the S26 Pro and standard S26?

Here are some more questions: What would be your preferred chipset for the Galaxy S26 Ultra: the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, or the Exynos 2600?

What is your perception of the Exynos chipset line?

What would Samsung need to prove for you to trust Exynos again?

How important is a smartphone’s chipset to you compared to its other features?

