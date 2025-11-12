Snapdragon or Exynos Galaxy S26? Here's what you'll get in your market.

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR A Korean outlet has reported that the Galaxy S26 Ultra will have Snapdragon silicon globally.

The Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus will reportedly feature Exynos or Snapdragon chips, depending on the market.

The Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus will reportedly get Snapdragon power in North America, while Europe and Korea receive the Exynos versions.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 series is expected to be powered by Snapdragon or Exynos processors. But which model will you be getting in your country? Well, a Korean news outlet has revealed some details.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus are reportedly set to use both the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and Exynos 2600 chips, depending on the region. The outlet reports that North America will receive the Snapdragon variants, while Korea and Europe will receive the Exynos models.

“There were many concerns because the Exynos 2600 was the first 2-nanometer AP [application processor – ed] to be attempted, but it delivered satisfactory performance thanks to factors such as the application of the Heat Pass Block. However, I understand that supply was limited due to yield issues,” a source told ET News. It’s believed that Snapdragon variants will account for 70% of total S26 series shipments.

Do you care about the choice of chipset in the Galaxy S26 series? 22 votes Yes, I want Snapdragon 82 % Yes, I want Exynos 9 % I don't care if performance and efficiency are good 9 %

This arrangement would be in line with the Galaxy S24 series, as the Galaxy S24 Ultra used the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chip in all markets. By contrast, the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus were available in both Exynos and Snapdragon flavors. The Exynos phones were available in EMEA markets and Korea, while the Snapdragon variants were available in North America.

This news might annoy some Samsung fans, as the Exynos versions have traditionally lagged behind the Snapdragon models when it comes to performance. In saying so, we found that Exynos versions of Galaxy phones could deliver longer battery life than Snapdragon variants. Recent Exynos chips also support Google’s Linux Terminal app for Android, but it turns out the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 doesn’t support this feature.

