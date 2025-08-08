Galaxy S26 Ultra leak hints at a serious upgrade for power users

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR A new leak claims the Galaxy S26 Ultra will use LPDDR5X RAM running at 10.7 Gbps.

This would be around 11.5% faster than the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s 9.6 Gbps RAM.

The speed matches Micron’s latest LPDDR5X chip, which is up to 20% more power-efficient than its predecessor.

A new leak suggests Samsung’s next Ultra flagship could get a boost to both performance and battery life. If accurate, the Galaxy S26 Ultra will ship with cutting-edge LPDDR5X RAM that not only runs faster but also consumes less power than the memory in its predecessor.

The claim comes from tipster Ice Universe on X, who says the S26 Ultra will use LPDDR5X at 10.7 Gbps. That figure matches the top speed of chip-maker Micron’s 1γ (1-gamma) LPDDR5X, announced in June, which also promises up to 20% better power efficiency than the company’s last generation. The specific top speed and timing make it likely this is the chip behind the leak.

That would be a step up from the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which never disclosed an official RAM speed but was confirmed by Micron to use its 1β (1-beta) LPDDR5X. That chip is rated for up to 9.6 Gbps, so even if the S25 Ultra pushed that top speed, the jump from 9.6 Gbps to 10.7 Gbps works out to an 11.5% bandwidth increase, along with the extra efficiency gains of the 1γ design.

This is great news for power users. More bandwidth means the phone’s processor can move data in and out of memory more quickly, which can help with demanding tasks like 8K video capture, high-frame-rate gaming, and running AI features directly on the device. The improved efficiency could also translate into less battery drain during those workloads, particularly as on-device AI becomes a bigger part of Samsung’s Galaxy experience.

This rumored RAM upgrade would come alongside other rumored S26 Ultra upgrades, including a Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chip sourced from TSMC, a slimmer frame, and a slightly larger display with narrower bezels. While Samsung hasn’t confirmed any of these details, the combined leaks suggest a phone with meaningful generational upgrades across multiple components.

