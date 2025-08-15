The Galaxy S26 Pro might kill the best Samsung phone for most people

Zac Kew-Denniss / Android Authority

We’ve heard that Apple is planning to shake up its iPhone lineup this year by dropping the Plus model in favor of a thinner iPhone Air — going from the least-hyped iPhone to what’s sure to be an attention grabber.

Samsung, too, introduced the Galaxy S25 Edge to show off a slimmer design on the Android side. But the rest of the S25 lineup? Boring with a capital B. There weren’t enough changes to justify it as a worthwhile early upgrade over the Galaxy S24 series.

But next year might be different. Samsung is reportedly planning a shakeup of its own, one that could turn out to be a bittersweet change.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a preferred source in Google Search to support us and make sure you never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

The Galaxy S26 Pro could be a reality

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

The Plus model in the Galaxy S series has always been the ignored middle child. Power users gravitate toward the Ultra. The default buyer goes for the base model. That leaves the Plus, which appeals to those who want the simplicity of the standard phone but in a larger size and with a beefier battery, stuck in the middle and often overlooked. And now, it appears that the Galaxy S26 Plus is getting the axe. It’s supposedly being replaced by the Galaxy S26 Edge, which may or may not have an actual edge over the Plus, but we’ll see.

To me, the most interesting development is happening lower on the flagship ladder. Samsung seems to be working on a smaller Galaxy S26 Pro phone, which aligns with something my colleague Scott wished for last year. This handset could directly compete with the upcoming Pixel 10 Pro and the iPhone 17 Pro — two small phones that are true flagships in every sense, not just in name.

The only problem? It replaces the cheapest Galaxy flagship.

Here’s where things get messy. This rumored Galaxy S26 Pro might not be a fourth device added to the lineup. It could actually replace the base Galaxy S model, the true flagship that previously sat at the most affordable tier (not the watered-down FE edition). And that change, if it happens, muddies everything.

Pro in just name or demeanor, too?

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

If Samsung is indeed replacing the standard model with a Pro, it would suggest the entire lineup is shifting toward a more premium positioning. But there’s a real possibility that this Galaxy S26 Pro won’t be much of a Pro device at all. It may simply be the regular Galaxy S26 with a Pro badge slapped on while keeping the same price.

At first glance, it may look like you’re getting a Pro model at the price of a base flagship. But think about it for a second. Would Samsung really sell a full-blown Pro phone for $800 without cutting corners? Probably not. To hit that price, it would likely make significant compromises in features. So, what you’d be left with is a standard Galaxy S model pretending to be something more. That’s exactly what the phrase spinning in circles was made for.

What you’d be left with is a standard Galaxy S model pretending to be something more.

But there’s also a chance that prices across the board may rise if this turns out to be an actual Pro upgrade. That would push the cheapest S26 variant into $1,000 territory, which isn’t exactly great news for anyone looking for a flagship on a budget.

Losing the default sweet spot

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Picture this: you have been teleported to a cold January morning in 2026. You want to buy a Samsung flagship under $800. Your natural pick — the Galaxy S26 — no longer exists. You can either overspend on the Galaxy S26 Pro, knowing you don’t actually need the extra bells and whistles, or look downward at the Fan Edition or the upper-end Galaxy A series.

These models have come a long way and offer solid value, but they still fall short of that true flagship experience — especially the Fan Edition, which carries the S label but doesn’t deliver the full package. Even today’s Galaxy S24 FE isn’t a bad phone, but it compromises on enough features that the gap is noticeable. Whether it’s older Gorilla Glass protection, slower charging, a lower-resolution selfie camera, or less premium materials, there’s always something that reminds you it’s not quite the real deal. Not deal-breakers necessarily, but enough to leave you wondering whether saving that extra cash was really worth it.

Even if the Galaxy S25 isn’t as ‘pro’ as the Ultra, it still shares the latest software, hardware, and flagship essence. The Galaxy S24 FE, on the other hand, is already a step behind the Galaxy S25 — missing out on the superior ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, having less RAM, and more — you know, lacking the refinement that makes a flagship feel like one.

If Samsung replaces the Galaxy S26 with a Pro, would you still buy it? 22 votes Sure 32 % Yes, if it's priced under $800 45 % I'll wait for the Fan Edition 0 % I'd consider switching brands 23 %

Samsung’s flagship future

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

We’re still a few months away from seeing exactly how the Galaxy S26 lineup will shape up. But from what we’ve heard so far, it’s looking increasingly confusing — especially for users hoping to upgrade from a Galaxy S21 or S22. They may find themselves walking into a carrier store next year with no clear successor waiting for them. They’d either settle for a lesser Samsung or, worse, get an iPhone.

If Samsung really wants to shake up its Galaxy S family, it should look to what Google is doing with the Pixel lineup.

Just a few years ago, Google’s Pixel lineup was a complete mess. It didn’t even feel like a lineup. But now it’s clean, coherent, and oddly impressive. I never thought I’d say this about Google — and not Samsung — but here we are.

The Pixel 10 series is already shaping up to be near-perfect in terms of lineup clarity. There’s an affordable A-series model for budget-conscious buyers. There’s a standard flagship that doesn’t burn a hole in your pocket (and this year, it’s even getting a third camera). Then you have a small, handy Pro, a large Pro for power users who want extra battery, and a standout foldable model sitting at the top of the ladder for those who can splurge. It’s super tidy and makes complete sense. Impressive stuff!

Samsung and Google have been collaborating on various projects over the past couple of years, from Wear OS to Quick Share. Maybe this is one more area where Samsung could take a page out of Google’s book. Because how you structure your flagship lineup matters a lot.

Your move, Samsung.

Follow