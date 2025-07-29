This long-requested Galaxy upgrade might finally arrive on the S26 Ultra

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR A new firmware leak suggests the Galaxy S26 Ultra will support 60W wired charging.

That’s a major jump from the 45W limit on previous Ultra models, though still slower than some rivals.

The phone is expected to keep its 5,000mAh battery and use the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset.

Samsung might not be boosting battery capacity on its next high-end flagship, but it looks like faster charging is finally on the cards for the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Tipter Erencan Yılmaz on X (via SamMobile) spotted a reference to the device’s charging speed in a new One UI 8.5 firmware leak. The two strings of code, as shown below, strongly suggest support for 60W wired charging — a notable upgrade from the 45W cap on previous Ultra models.

This lines up with a previous claim from Ice Universe that Samsung would increase charging speeds on the S26 Ultra to 60W. Others, like Yogesh Brar and Chunvn8888, had speculated it could go as high as 65W, though today’s firmware suggests the more conservative figure is correct.

While 60W still trails the 80W or even 120W charging offered by some rivals, it would represent Samsung’s most significant charging speed bump in years, and could help bring full charge times down from just under an hour to something closer to 40 minutes. The phone is still expected to use a 5,000mAh battery.

As for the rest of the S26 Ultra, we’ve already seen signs that it will use the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset and could be part of a renamed lineup alongside a Galaxy S26 Pro and S26 Edge. But faster charging may become one of the most noticeable upgrades for many users, especially those tired of seeing cheaper phones charge twice as fast.

