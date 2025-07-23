Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge rumor teases the best of both worlds

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR The next Galaxy Edge phone is rumored to be even thinner than its predecessor.

The rumor also suggests that the device may have a larger battery.

To achieve this feat, Samsung may use “new battery material technology.”

The Galaxy S25 Edge stands out from the rest of the Galaxy S25 line due to its slim and light design. However, to achieve this slender frame, Samsung had to make a number of sacrifices, which may have played a hand in its poor sales numbers. Despite selling fewer than expected units, it seems the device may still get a successor. That successor may fix the Edge’s biggest flaw.

Reputable leaker Ice Universe shared some details about the Galaxy S26 Edge on X (formerly Twitter) today. According to the tipster, Samsung intends to make the Galaxy S26 Edge even thinner than the Galaxy S25 Edge. That would be an impressive feat considering how thin the Galaxy S25 Edge already is at 5.8mm. However, this rumor mentions something that would be even more impressive than shaving off some millimeters.

One of the biggest complaints about the Edge is the battery. Due to its thin build, it contains a measly 3,900mAh battery, which is 100mAh less than the battery on the vanilla Galaxy S25. Despite Samsung wanting to go thinner with the Galaxy S26 Edge, Ice Universe claims the next Edge will have a larger battery.

How will Samsung accomplish putting a larger battery in a smaller body? The tipster says Samsung will use “new battery material technology.” The Galaxy S25 Edge uses a lithium-ion battery like the rest of the S25 family. By new battery technology, the leaker could be referring to silicon-carbon, which could allow the company to squeeze in more capacity.

If this rumor turns out to be true, it could make the Galaxy S26 Edge a more appealing device. Would a bigger battery be enough to sell you on a Galaxy S26 Edge? Let us know in the comments section below.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.