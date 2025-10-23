Samsung may not start mass producing the Galaxy S26 Plus until January

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung will reportedly start mass production of the Galaxy S26 Ultra in December.

Mass production of the remaining models will reportedly start in January.

The company had originally planned to start mass production of all three models in December

At the beginning of October, there were rumblings that Samsung may be reversing course on replacing the Galaxy S Plus with the Edge. Not long after, we started hearing reports that Samsung may have halted development on the Galaxy S26 Edge due to lower-than-expected sales. That decision appears to have had a ripple effect that’s now changing the production schedule of the company’s next flagship phones.

A new report from The Elec claims that Samsung plans to start mass production of the Galaxy S26 Ultra in December. Meanwhile, the tech giant reportedly plans to begin mass production of the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Plus in January 2026. It’s said that Samsung originally planned on starting mass production for all three models in December.

The reason for the delay seems to stem from the sudden decision to drop the Edge and bring back the Plus. As a result, the development of the Galaxy S26 Plus has yet to be completed. The outlet notes that it should take one to two months to finish the development of the Plus.

It also appears that only the Ultra’s OLED has been approved for production. Although the development of the base model has already finished, it will reportedly use the same OLED as the Plus. The two phones are also expected to use similar components, so it makes sense that they’ll enter mass production at the same time.

This report lines up with recent leaks suggesting that the Galaxy S26 series will be delayed. Where the Galaxy S25 series launched in January 2025, Samsung won’t be ready for January 2026 if the base model and Plus are undergoing mass production that month. It’s possible that Samsung could still launch in February. However, a sketchy leak suggests that the Galaxy S26 series could end up launching sometime in March.

