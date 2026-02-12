Official Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Plus colors leak in cleanest renders yet

TL;DR All official colors of the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Plus have leaked.

These include Black, Cobalt Violet, Blue, and White.

This is the cleanest look at the official colors so far.

The Galaxy S26 launch is less than two weeks away, and we’re seeing a surge of leaks. Over the past few weeks, we’ve seen leaks that bare virtually everything Samsung may be planning to announce at the Unpacked later this month, from complete specifications of the Galaxy S26 to a complete digital walkaround of the devices.

Noted leaker Evan Blass has shared digital renders of the Galaxy S26 series on their “Leakmail” newsletter, highlighting the different colors that the phones are highly likely to launch in. While we’ve covered the Galaxy S26 Ultra colors separately, take a good look at the colors Samsung has lined up for the Galaxy S26.

Likewise, here are the colors for the Galaxy S26 Plus:

These newly leaked colors align with prior leaks. From left to right, you see Black, Cobalt Violet, Blue, and White. The colors are identical across the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Plus.

Here’s another look from the sides:

That’s the Galaxy S26 Plus in the images above. Note that the frames now closely match the back’s colors. However, the phones do not appear significantly slimmer than the Galaxy S25 Plus, as suggested by leaks. But we expect to perceive any changes when we can actually use the devices after the launch.

In addition to the colors, there’s barely anything to differentiate between the devices — or even differentiate them from last year’s releases. While the phones themselves aren’t upgrading much on the outside, Samsung might rely on the improved AI capabilities of its new Exynos 2600 chip to drive sales for the devices. A prominent Galaxy AI logo on the renders attests to that notion, and so does Samsung’s recent invitation for the Unpacked event.

Much about the devices has already leaked, and Samsung is expected to price them the same as last year, at least in the US. So, it would be interesting to see what Samsung uses to peg these sales on or to keep us hooked until, during, and shortly after the launch. We’ll keep you up to date on all the updates we encounter following up to the launch. Stay tuned!

