Have an early look at the Galaxy S26 in its white colorway

Evan Blass

TL;DR A new leak provides five new images of the Galaxy S26/S26 Plus.

The leak shows off the handset in its white colorway.

Samsung just can’t catch a break. As the company prepares for the eventual launch of the Galaxy S26, leaks aren’t slowing down in the slightest. Yet another leak has come for the series, this time involving the Galaxy S26/S26 Plus.

Earlier today, reputable tipster Evan Blass leaked a 360-degree render of the Galaxy S26 Ultra in its Cobalt Violet shade. Although that leak has since been taken down, you can still check it out in our report. Now the tipster is back with a look at what could be official renders of the Galaxy S26/S26 Plus in white.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen the white colorway, but this is the best look we’ve gotten so far. In addition to white, the Galaxy S26 series is expected to be available in black, Cobalt Violet, and Sky Blue. It’s rumored that we could see Pink Gold and Silver Shadow options as well.

Samsung has not officially announced a date for the next Galaxy Unpacked event. However, leakers are fairly confident that the Galaxy S26’s launch party will be held on February 25, with pre-orders lasting from February 26 to March 4. It may also have a “pre-sale” period between March 5 and March 10, before becoming generally available on March 11.

