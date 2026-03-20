Galaxy S26 owners may not have to wait much longer for AirDrop support

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR A Samsung executive confirmed that AirDrop compatibility is coming to Galaxy phones.

It will debut on the Galaxy S26 series first and will be gradually rolled out in subsequent software updates.

Google brought AirDrop compatibility to Quick Share on the Pixel 10 series back in November 2025. A few months later, some Pixel 9 series owners reported that compatibility had landed on their devices as well. If you’re a non-Pixel Android owner, you’re probably wondering if and when compatibility will arrive on your handset. For Samsung owners, it seems the answer to that question is soon.

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Choi Won-joon, COO of Samsung’s mobile division, touched on the topic of AirDrop support during a recent press conference in Japan, EBN News reports. During that press conference, the executive stated, “We plan to support AirDrop compatibility starting with the Galaxy S26 series.” Choi Won-joon went on to add that support would come in subsequent updates.

Currently, there is no quick, seamless way to two-way file share between Galaxy phones and Apple devices. The process usually requires workarounds, like third-party apps or web-based transfer tools. With AirDrop support on the way, this friction point will be eliminated.

As a reminder, Google made Quick Share compatible with AirDrop without Apple’s help. It’s likely Samsung isn’t getting any help from Apple, either, and is instead tapping into Google’s solution. Apple has yet to retaliate against the move.

So, at some point down the road, Galaxy S26 users will be able to share files seamlessly with iPhones, Macs, and iPads. However, it’s unclear how long it will take for Samsung to implement support. It’s also unclear how long it will take for compatibility to come to older Galaxy devices.

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