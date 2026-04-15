Your Galaxy S24 could soon learn some of the S26's best new tricks

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR The Galaxy S24 may get access to some of the S26’s features with stable One UI 8.5, judging by a new test build on Samsung’s servers.

The features include call screening, as well as AI image generation and manipulation tools.

Stable One UI 8.5 could reach S24 phones in the coming weeks.

It looks like the Galaxy S24 series will get some of Samsung’s latest and greatest features that debuted on this year’s Galaxy S26 phones. A One UI 8.5 stable test build for Galaxy S24 has shown up on Samsung’s servers, and it includes a number of feature updates, including Galaxy AI call screening.

Serial Samsung tipster Tarun Vats posted about the incoming feature updates on X this morning. According to the posts, the new One UI 8.5 build for S24 brings support for call screening, as well as AI image manipulation and wallpaper generation tools.

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Call Screening is the most useful addition here. It gives users the option to have an AI-generated voice answer an incoming call and ask the caller for information. The caller’s reply is transcribed, with users able to request additional info through text input or answer the call at any time.

The latest One UI 8.5 Stable test build of the Galaxy S24, S928BXXU5DZD9, also adds the Photo Assist and Creative Studio functions from the Galaxy S26 Series. https://t.co/dtMhmaEpyc pic.twitter.com/3H9VNEX3pi Information via @MEMETCAN88 — Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33) April 15, 2026

Photo Assist, meanwhile, makes gen-AI images based on photos and text input, allowing for the addition or removal of objects or the creation of entirely new scenes. Creative Studio generates AI wallpapers.

One UI 8.5 is currently available in beta form on the Galaxy S24 series. These Galaxy S26 features aren’t present in the latest beta builds for 2024’s lineup, but their presence in the latest stable test build (version S928BXXU5DZD9) on Samsung’s servers is a strong indication they’ll hit S24 phones along with stable One UI 8.5. We’re expecting that update to start rolling out over the next few weeks.

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