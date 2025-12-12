Prepare your wallets: Galaxy S26 Ultra's biggest upgrade is all but confirmed

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra has been listed on a Chinese regulatory website.

The listing reveals satellite connectivity and 60W wired charging speeds.

This adds more fuel to rumors that the phone will have faster wired charging.

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S26 series in the next couple of months, and leaks continue to trickle in ahead of the mooted release window. Now, a Galaxy S26 Ultra listing has corroborated reports of faster charging.

Twitter user @ZionsAnvin spotted a Galaxy S26 Ultra certification listing on China’s 3C regulatory website. We were also able to find this listing, which confirms the SM-S948 model number and 60W wired charging (20V/3A). Check out our screenshot below.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

This strongly suggests that the Galaxy S26 Ultra will indeed offer faster wired charging speeds. It would be the first time since 2020’s Galaxy S20 Ultra that Samsung has offered a charging speed upgrade on its Ultra phones.

This listing also comes after Samsung quietly listed a 60W charger on its website. So it definitely looks more likely that the Galaxy S26 Ultra will get a long-overdue charging speed boost.

The 3C listing also mentions that the S26 Ultra has satellite connectivity. This wouldn’t be a surprise, as the Galaxy S25 Ultra also supports satellite-based functionality. However, we’re keen to see if Samsung will bring improved connectivity or new satellite features to the next-gen flagship.

Follow