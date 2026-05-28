Galaxy S25 could soon get the S26's smartest Galaxy AI features

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR The Galaxy S25 series could get the S26’s Summarize Notifications and Priority Notifications features with the June One UI 8.5 update.

The features have been exclusive to the Galaxy S26 series until now.

Samsung is yet to bring features like Now Nudge, 24MP camera support, and others to the S25.

Samsung’s One UI 8.5 rollout hasn’t been the smoothest of operations: issues with video calls, broken dark mode, and more have plagued the update so far. However, it seems an upcoming One UI 8.5 update will bring some much-needed good news.

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According to an X post by Tarun Vats, Samsung will include two new AI features in the June One UI 8.5 update for the Galaxy S25: Priority Notifications and Summarize Notifications.

tarunvats33 / X

Both features launched with the Galaxy S26 series and have been exclusive to the company’s latest flagships so far. It was originally expected that most of the AI features from these phones would make their way to the S25 series with the One UI 8.5 update, but that didn’t happen when the update started rolling out to older Galaxy flagships.

Other Galaxy S26 features missing from the S25 phones include Now Nudge, 24MP camera support, video softening, and the fingerprint accuracy booster. The latter inexplicably arrived on the S25 FE before any other phones in the series.

If the information is accurate, the new AI-powered notification features could make life easier for S25 users. Summarize Notifications, as the name suggests, turns long threads of notifications into a simple, easy-to-digest form. On the other hand, Priority Notifications ensures that the most important notifications show up at the very top of the stack.

It’s worth noting that this information isn’t confirmed yet, and Samsung could change its plans, so take it with a pinch of salt. However, I’m sure users would appreciate it if these features arrived sooner rather than later.

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