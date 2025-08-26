Galaxy S25 FE US price leaks, and there's good news

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung Galaxy S25 FE pricing for the US may have leaked online.

The phone is tipped to start at $649.99 for the 128GB model, while the 256GB variant is listed at $709.99

This would be in line with the Galaxy S24 FE’s US price.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is expected to launch soon, and we’ve already seen a steady stream of leaks. We’ve also seen some price leaks, and it looks like we’ve now got apparent US pricing too.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a preferred source in Google Search to support us and make sure you never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

SammyGuru spotted Galaxy S25 FE listings on the website of IT solution company SHI, also revealing Icy Blue, Jet Black, Navy, and White color options. The listings reveal a recommended US price of $649.99 for the base 8GB/128GB model. Meanwhile, the 8GB/256GB model is listed at a recommended price of $709.99. Unfortunately, the 512GB model isn’t seen here. Check out the price-related screenshots below.

These apparent price tags are in line with the Galaxy S24 FE, suggesting no price hike for 2025’s model. That would be a minor achievement in light of US tariffs, although the Galaxy S25 series didn’t see a price increase, either. This also follows a European price leak for the S25 FE, which points to a similar price tag as last year’s phone.

We’d nevertheless recommend you take this latest leak with a pinch of salt, as we’re not sure about the veracity of this source. But our fingers are crossed that the phone doesn’t see a price hike.

Leaked Galaxy S25 FE specs point to an Exynos 2400 series chip, 8GB of RAM, and a 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED screen. However, the phone is also tipped to receive a 4,900mAh battery and 45W wired charging, which would be welcome upgrades over the long-standing 4,000mAh+25W charging combo.

Follow