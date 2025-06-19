Samsung may soon release One UI 8 beta builds for the Galaxy S24 series

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has begun internal testing of the One UI 8 update for the Galaxy S24 series.

A tipster has spotted the first internal test build for the Galaxy S24 Ultra, suggesting that the One UI 8 beta program for the lineup could be around the corner.

Samsung plans to release stable One UI 8 this summer, starting with its upcoming foldables and gradually extending the rollout to older models.

Samsung has confirmed plans to release stable One UI 8 this summer. The upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 will be the first devices to ship with the update, and older models are expected to receive it shortly after their launch. In preparation for the stable release, Samsung has already started beta testing the software for the Galaxy S25 series and could soon announce the One UI 8 beta program for last year’s Galaxy S24 lineup.

Tipster Tarun Vats has spotted the first One UI 8 test build for the Galaxy S24 series on Samsung’s servers, suggesting that the One UI 8 beta program for last year’s flagship lineup may be right around the corner. Samsung is reportedly testing the firmware (build number S928BXXU4CYF7) for the European and Indian variants of the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Although we’ve not seen internal builds for the base Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus, Samsung will likely offer beta builds for these devices as well. We expect the company to announce the One UI 8 beta program for the Galaxy S24 series in the coming days, and we’ll update this post as soon as it goes live.

