Samsung confirms stable One UI 8 rollout plans

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has confirmed that the stable One UI 8 rollout will start this summer.

The company’s upcoming foldables — the rumored Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 — will be the first phones to receive the update.

The Android 16-based software will roll out to other devices soon after.

Samsung has officially confirmed that its upcoming foldable smartphones — the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 — will be the first devices to ship with the stable version of One UI 8.

The announcement comes on the heels of the One UI 8 beta rollout, which kicked off for the Galaxy S25 series earlier today in the US, UK, Germany, and South Korea. Samsung says One UI 8 marks a major milestone for the company as it brings in a new generation of software innovation built around AI and optimized for its unique form factors.

In a fresh blog post, Samsung outlined its roadmap for the stable One UI 8 rollout, describing it as “a new era of software intelligence” featuring a multimodal AI agent tailored for various Galaxy devices.

While the beta version of the update is now available for the Galaxy S25 series in select regions, the stable launch is reserved for Samsung’s upcoming foldables, which will debut this summer.

“One UI 8 will debut on Samsung’s newest foldables this summer and will gradually expand to more Galaxy devices,” the company confirmed in the post.

What’s new in One UI 8?

Samsung

Samsung says One UI 8, based on Android 16, has been developed in close collaboration with Google. It includes personalized AI features, contextual UX enhancements, and usability upgrades designed to enhance productivity, security, and daily convenience. According to Samsung, the key features of One UI 8 include: Multimodal AI: An AI that understands voice, vision, and text inputs for more natural interactions.

Optimized UX: Tailored interfaces for foldables and other form factors.

More powerful Now Bar and Now Brief: Enhancements to the two features will deliver even more customized insights and suggestions.

On-device privacy options: Settings where users can choose to process data only on the device. Samsung is also enhancing convenience with features like QR code-based Auracast audio sharing, voice-enabled reminders in a redesigned Reminders app, QR- and NFC-powered customer support registration, and upgraded Quick Share capabilities.

We expect more details about One UI 8 at the formal unveiling of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 in the coming weeks as Samsung prepares for its next Unpacked event.