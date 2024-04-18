Spigen Ultra Hybrid Samsung Galaxy S24 case review: Should you buy it?

Spigen Ultra Hybrid for Samsung Galaxy S24 The Spigen Ultra Hybrid is an excellent clear case, combining both protection and design in a package that isn't overly bulky.

Should you buy the Spigen Ultra Hybrid for the Galaxy S24 series?

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

If you’re shopping around for a clear Galaxy S24 case, odds are you’ve come across the Spigen Ultra Hybrid. It’s one of the most popular cases from one of the most popular case brands, and for good reason. After spending some time with the case, I can confidently say that it’s the clear case to beat. It checks all of the boxes you’d want, with a few minor asterisks.

With a rigid polycarbonate backing and TPU bumpers, the Ultra Hybrid provides great drop protection without adding too much bulk. It’s definitely not a thin case, but I still found it comfortable enough to hold. The finish doesn’t add much grip, but it was still much better than the bare metal rails on the Galaxy S24.

It also has a raised lip around the screen to prevent scratches, but the back is thick enough that it doesn’t need a ring around the camera lenses. Instead, there’s a slightly raised material in the four corners of the back of the case, which should prevent your lenses from making direct contact when placed on a table.

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

The version I tested is the Zero One White edition (seen above), which has the internals of the device printed on the back of the case. There’s also a fully clear version, of course, as well as several frosted colors. Unfortunately, the Galaxy S24 version of this case doesn’t have any options with magnets. Only the iPhone versions of this case get that added benefit, which is a real shame.

Speaking of price, the Ultra Hybrid is very affordable compared to most brand-name cases. It’s less than half the price of something like the clear version of the Otterbox Symmetry, making it a real bargain. You’ll have to pay a bit more for the Zero One edition, but the more basic clear and frosted versions cost significantly less.

There are cheaper clear cases, but the Ultra Hybrid is the best value.

And while sure, there are absolutely cheaper clear cases out there, few of them tick the same boxes as the Ultra Hybrid. If you don’t mind the extra bulk, save yourself the headache and spend a few more bucks for the Ultra Hybrid. For my money, it’s the best clear case you can buy for the Galaxy S24 series.

What are the best Spigen Ultra Hybrid alternatives?

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

Spigen hits a great middle ground between bulk and protection with the Ultra Hybrid, but if you’re looking for something thinner or more protective, here are a few alternatives we recommend checking out: Spigen Liquid Crystal ($13.99 at Amazon): Spigen’s other clear case, the Liquid Crystal, is a much thinner, simpler TPU case. It doesn’t provide nearly as much drop protection, but I found the thinner material more comfortable to hold. It’s slightly cheaper, but be warned that it’s very glossy and shows fingerprints and smudges very easily.

($13.99 at Amazon): Spigen’s other clear case, the Liquid Crystal, is a much thinner, simpler TPU case. It doesn’t provide nearly as much drop protection, but I found the thinner material more comfortable to hold. It’s slightly cheaper, but be warned that it’s very glossy and shows fingerprints and smudges very easily. Otterbox Symmetry ($39.99 at Amazon): For an even bulkier, more protective case, Otterbox is always a safe pick. The Symmetry series isn’t as protective as the Defender series, but it has the added benefit of coming in a clear finish. Like most Otterbox cases, it does run quite expensive, however.

($39.99 at Amazon): For an even bulkier, more protective case, Otterbox is always a safe pick. The Symmetry series isn’t as protective as the Defender series, but it has the added benefit of coming in a clear finish. Like most Otterbox cases, it does run quite expensive, however. Samsung Clear Case ($32.37 at Amazon): If you want to go first-party, Samsung makes its own clear case. Design-wise it’s very similar to the Ultra Hybrid, but it runs a lot more expensive.

($32.37 at Amazon): If you want to go first-party, Samsung makes its own clear case. Design-wise it’s very similar to the Ultra Hybrid, but it runs a lot more expensive. ESR Clear Kickstand Case ($16.99 at Amazon): ESR’s take on a clear case is much thinner and less protective, but it comes with a kickstand. It makes the case more awkward to hold, but the added utility might be worth it for you. If you want even more options, check out our picks for the best cases for the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra.

