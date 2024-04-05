Spigen Liquid Crystal Samsung Galaxy S24 case review: Should you buy it?

Spigen Liquid Crystal case for Samsung Galaxy S24 The Spigen Liquid Crystal nails the basics of a thin clear case, with a price point that's difficult to resist.

Should you buy the Spigen Liquid Crystal for the Galaxy S24 series?

Clear TPU cases are a dime a dozen these days, but if you want to make sure you’re getting a quality case, you have to buy from a quality brand. The Spigen Liquid Crystal for the Samsung Galaxy S24 series is one such case, and although there are cheaper options, it’s cheap enough to be an easy recommendation from Android Authority.

To be clear, Spigen hasn’t reinvented the wheel here. There’s nothing particularly unique about the Liquid Crystal, it just nails the basics and hits a very attractive price point.

The TPU material is extremely flexible and easy to install, and it adds just a bit of extra grip to the device. Yellowing is a common concern for clear cases, so Spigen has used a blue resin to combat this in the long term. This won’t completely eliminate yellowing, but it should at least let you eke out a bit more time before you need to replace it.

The Liquid Crystal is thin, light, and cheap, making it an easy recommendation.

The Liquid Crystal is super thin and light, making it comfortable to hold. The back is soft and smooth, and the gently rounded edges will make the hard corners of the Galaxy S24 much more manageable. That said, one thing I didn’t like is that the finish is very glossy, even on the glitter version I tested. That means that fingerprints will show very readily on the back of the case.

It comes with a wet wipe to keep it clean, which Spigen does not include for its other clear cases like the Ultra Hybrid. The company appears to know that it’s going to get dirty, for what it’s worth.

Being a thin case, it only offers basic drop protection, but for most people that’s probably enough. Spigen has added its standard Air Cushion technology to the case, which should prevent major damage when your phone hits directly on the corner. There’s also a raised lip around the screen and camera lenses to prevent scratches and minor damage.

I tested the glitter version of the Liquid Crystal, but you can also typically get a fully clear or frosted version. There aren’t too many options, unfortunately, with the Ultra Hybrid getting the lion’s share of attention from Spigen’s design department.

Even so, this is one of the cheapest cases you can get from the company, running anywhere from $12 to 15. You may be able to find slightly cheaper clear cases from no-name brands on Amazon, but they always come with drawbacks that make them a worse overall value. As far as basic clear TPU cases go, this is the one to get.

What are the best Spigen Liquid Crystal alternatives?

There are plenty of other simple clear cases on the market, some of which are even sold by Spigen. Here’s a quick roundup of alternatives worth considering: Spigen Ultra Hybrid ($16.99 at Amazon): This is a thicker, more resistant clear case from Spigen. It’s a more complete case with many more design options, but it costs slightly more and adds considerably more bulk to your device.

This is a thicker, more resistant clear case from Spigen. It’s a more complete case with many more design options, but it costs slightly more and adds considerably more bulk to your device. Otterbox Symmetry ($39.99 at Amazon): The Symmetry takes the bulk even further, but it’s one of the most resistant clear cases you can buy. Unfortunately, it’s more than twice as expensive as the Liquid Crystal.

The Symmetry takes the bulk even further, but it’s one of the most resistant clear cases you can buy. Unfortunately, it’s more than twice as expensive as the Liquid Crystal. Samsung Clear Case ($32.37 at Amazon) : If you want to stick with first-party accessories, Samsung makes its own clear case. It’s a bit more rigid to install, but it’s still very thin and light. However, it’s very expensive for what it is.

: If you want to stick with first-party accessories, Samsung makes its own clear case. It’s a bit more rigid to install, but it’s still very thin and light. However, it’s very expensive for what it is. ESR Clear Kickstand Case ($16.99 at Amazon): ESR is another affordable brand, and its clear case has an added feature: a kickstand. It adds quite a bit of bulk, but it doesn’t add much to the price.

