Poll: Are the Galaxy S24 series' minor hardware changes enough?

It’s fair to say that the Galaxy S24 series is an iterative upgrade over the S23 range for the most part. The new phones bring a better update commitment, new AI features, and new chipsets. But little else has changed, otherwise.

Do you think these minor hardware changes are enough, though? Go ahead and take our poll below, and leave a comment if you’d like to elaborate.

Are the Galaxy S24 series' minor hardware changes enough? 300 votes Yes, don't fix what isn't broken. 44 % No, Samsung is getting sloppy and falling behind. 56 %

You could certainly argue that Samsung is taking the “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” approach to the new phones. After all, why mess with the formula if the S23 phones were critically and commercially successful?

Then again, all three S24 models feel like iterative upgrades over even 2022’s Galaxy S22 range. So we can see why you’d be annoyed with the Galaxy S24 line’s minor changes.

