Poll: What's your favorite Galaxy S24 color?

Samsung tends to offer a decent variety of colors for its flagship phones, and the Galaxy S24 series is no different.

What’s your favorite color, though? Go ahead and vote in our polls below to choose your favorite colors for the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra.

What's your favorite Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus color? 221 votes Onyx Black 21 % Amber Yellow 20 % Marble Gray 30 % Cobalt Violet 29 %

What's your favorite Galaxy S24 Ultra color? 376 votes Titanium Black 25 % Titanium Yellow 11 % Titanium Gray 29 % Titanium Violet 34 %

Do you prefer the Samsung-exclusive colors of the Galaxy S24 series? 77 votes Yes, I like these more. 42 % No, I like the original colors. 34 % I don't care. 25 %

The S24 and S24 Plus share the same hues, namely Amber Yellow, Marble Gray, Cobalt Violet, and Onyx Black. Meanwhile, the S24 Ultra brings Titanium Yellow, Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Black.

Otherwise, Samsung is also offering exclusive colors for all three devices via its website. The S24 and S24 Plus will be available in Jade Green, Sandstone Orange, and Sapphire Blue. The Ultra device will be available in Titanium Green, Titanium Orange, and Titanium Blue.

