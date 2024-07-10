Galaxy Ring's sizing kit shown off in last minute pre-Unpacked leak

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Images of the Samsung Galaxy Ring sizing kit have been posted online by a journalist.

The images show nine dummy rings in various sizes for users to try on.

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Ring later today, and it’ll be available in a variety of sizes. What if you’re not sure about your size, though? We previously heard about a sizing kit that might be shipped to users, and we’ve now got an apparent look at it.

WinFuture journalist Roland Quandt posted images of the Galaxy Ring sizing kit on Twitter, giving us a better idea of what to expect. Check out the images below.

The images show a box containing nine black dummy rings in various sizes, from two to 13. A previous leak suggested that customers will get the sizing kit when ordering the Galaxy Ring and selecting the “I don’t know my size” option. There’s no word if people can order the sizing kit without ordering a smart ring, though.

Twitter/Roland Quandt

This isn’t the only major Galaxy Ring leak ahead of the Unpacked event. An Android Authority teardown last month revealed a first look at the smart ring’s health features, while a recent leak by Dealabs points to a €449 (~$486) price tag in Europe. In any event, we’ve only got a few more hours to go until almost all is revealed.

