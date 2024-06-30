Here's your first look at some of Galaxy Ring's health tracking features (APK teardown)

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR We’ve managed to activate the UI of several health-tracking features related to the Galaxy Ring.

Through these, we can conclude that the Galaxy Ring will very likely support heart rate monitoring, stress tracking, skin temperature measurement for period prediction, and snore detection.

These features are also available through existing Galaxy Watches.

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy Ring at its Samsung Unpacked event on July 10, 2024, and the ring has the potential to shake up the fitness tracker market. Samsung has already shown off what the Ring looks like, and we’ve seen various tidbits about its features through leaks. Today, we bring you the first look at some of the features that the Galaxy Ring will enable within the Samsung Health app.

We managed to activate a bunch of Galaxy Ring-centric health features in the latest Samsung Health app. For starters, users will be able to use the Galaxy Ring to measure their heart rate and stress, and this is what the UX will look like within the app:

Galaxy Ring - Stress tracking within Samsung Health Galaxy Ring - Heart rate measurement within Samsung Health

Further, you will be able to use the Galaxy Ring to measure skin temperature and predict periods. You will also be able to use the Galaxy Ring to detect snores, though you’d need your phone as a companion, just like you need it with the Galaxy Watch.

Galaxy Ring - Skin temperature measure for period prediction Galaxy Ring - Snore detection

Snore tracking within Samsung Health requires your phone to be nearby and charging, and you need to allow Samsung Health to record audio through your phone to detect your snores. You end up with timestamped audio recordings of your snoring and heavy breathing, though the Galaxy Watch has less of a role here. We reckon the Galaxy Ring will work similarly to the Galaxy Watch.

