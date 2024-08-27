If you wanted Galaxy Ring pajamas for some reason, you just got your wish

Samsung

TL;DR Samsung is rolling out limited-edition luxury sleepwear in collaboration with fashion designer LaQuan Smith.

The design of the pajamas is said to be inspired by the Galaxy Ring.

It’s a collection that aims to turn sleepwear into daywear.

Every now and then the tech industry crosses paths with the fashion industry, which results in a collaboration of some kind. For Samsung, this is familiar territory as it often collaborates with fashion brands, like Thom Browne, to release special edition products. Its latest fashion team-up is a little different this time around in that it won’t be introducing new limited-edition tech. Instead, Samsung is launching new limited-edition clothing, specifically sleepwear.

Samsung has announced it has partnered with fashion designer LaQuan Smith to design sleepwear inspired by the Galaxy Ring. The collection dubbed Lucid Dream by LaQuan Smith | Samsung, features two-piece luxury pajamas, one for men and one for women. If you’re wondering how the design was influenced by the Galaxy Ring, Samsung says this sleepwear was made to be worn also as daywear, mimicking the 24/7 wearable design of its smart ring.

According to Smith: Galaxy Ring looks like luxury jewelry, but there’s more than meets the eye. Spending time with the Galaxy Ring showed me how important sleep is to my creative inspiration, my dreams often inspire my designs. Although this partnership may seem kind of out there, Samsung is far from the only company to attempt something like this. Just last year, Lenovo joined up with three fashion designers to create a pretty wild-looking Lenovo Tab Wear Collection.

If you want to get yourself or someone else some of these fancy limited-edition pajamas, Samsung says they’ll be available for retail after New York Fashion Week where they’re set to debut. Each of the four pieces of sleepwear will also have a QR code that will tell you more about Smith’s experience with the Galaxy Ring and how it inspired the designs.

