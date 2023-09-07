The Galaxy Z Fold 5 Thom Browne Edition is a bold new look for the foldable

TL;DR Samsung has launched the Thom Browne Edition of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Watch 6.

The special edition uses Thom Browne’s signature red, white, and blue stripes, along with black and gold, to create a striking new look.

Other accessories included in the package have also been given the same styling.

For folks in the market for the best Android foldable phone and want a productivity powerhouse, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the premier choice. With a large inner screen, S Pen support, and Samsung’s One UI features, the Fold 5 leaves no room for competitors at the global level. If you want the best of the best and a beautiful-looking device with money not being a problem, Samsung now has a new Galaxz Z Fold 5 Thom Browne Edition for you.

The Thom Browne Edition of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 drops the boring subtlety of previous Thom Browne Editions and goes for a striking new look.

While the phone’s overall design remains the same, the aesthetics are much more appealing and rich. Subtle gold accents, as seen on the hinge and the camera rings, add a luxury flavor without overdoing it. The mid-frame of the phone remains black, which helps contrast the accents very well. The back of the phone has the signature Thom Browne colors (red, white, and blue stripes) and the branding logo at the bottom. The back glass also has a fabric texture etched onto it.

Thom Browne Edition phones are an experience by themselves, and Samsung ensures it remains so. People buying the Thom Browne Edition Galaxy Z Fold 5 will get a large Thom Browne briefcase that contains the Fold 5 along with two leather pouch cases, a matching S Pen, and a Thom Browne Edition Galaxy Watch 6 with an additional strap.

The two leather pouch cases have distinct designs, letting you choose between them for different occasions without defaulting to random third-party cases.

The S Pen for the Z Fold 5 Thom Browne Edition has gold accents for the wordmark. The sleeve for the same is also leather.

Completing the experience is the new Galaxy Watch 6. I like the gold-tone body; it looks gorgeous paired with the black pebble leather strap. If you don’t like the sleek look, you can opt for the other included strap that sports the Thom Browne signature colors.

Samsung did not share images for these, but also included in the package are Thom Browne-signature-colored versions of each: a 25W charging brick, a watch charger, and a fabric USB-C to USB-C cable.

Pricing and Availability The Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Watch 6 Thom Browne Edition will be available from September 12 in select markets. Pricing for this year’s phone and watch is unknown, but you can bet it will be expensive to maintain exclusivity.

For reference, the Fold 3 Thom Browne Edition was a cool $4,699 and was available in very limited quantity. You can expect more of the same this year as well. It is unknown whether the Watch 6 Thom Browne Edition will be sold separately.

