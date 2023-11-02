If this is what Lenovo thinks is the future for tablet owners, count us out

Lenovo

TL;DR Lenovo has announced a collaboration with three fashion designers for a proof-of-concept Lenovo Tab Wear Collection.

The collection features various designs that find some way to incorporate Lenovo’s tablets.

Lenovo says the aim of this collection is to give users the ability to enjoy “me time” even outside of the home.

Every now and then, you see tech brands collaborate with fashion designers. Sometimes, those collaborations work, and other times, they end up as strange, sometimes hilarious concepts. An example of the latter is Lenovo’s proof-of-concept Tab Wear Collection which blends fashion with one of the best Android tablets.

Today, Lenovo announced a collaboration with fashion designers RANRA, Kit Wan Studios, and Maium to create a proof-of-concept Lenovo Tab Wear Collection. Each of the designers was tasked with creating a piece of clothing that somehow incorporated one of Lenovo’s tablets.

The goal was to create a garment that is fashion-forward, functional, and gives users the ability to expand “me time” outside of the home. Lenovo describes “me time” as “personal time for individuals, allowing them to prioritize their wellbeing while doing what they want, whenever and wherever they choose.”

London-based RANRA made arguably the most normal of the submissions. The team created a noise and light-canceling anorak with an isolation hood. That coat also comes with a harness for the tablet.

While Hong Kong-based designer Kit Wan Studios went down the cyberpunk route with what’s described as a modular techno-armor exo-skeleton.

The final entry into the collection comes from Amsterdam-based designer Maium. Specializing in weather-ready wear, the team created a jacket that not only has a tablet pouch, but can also inflate and turn into a hammock.

Lenovo says its vision of the future includes concepts like the outerwear in this collection, which integrates technology with fashion. If you want to know more about these concepts, Lenovo has a website that goes into the details of the design. However, you can count us out if this is what the future looks like for tablet owners.

