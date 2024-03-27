The Galaxy Ring inches closer to launch, appears in a Samsung app

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR The Samsung Galaxy Ring has appeared inside a Samsung app.

This highlights the continued development of the wearable ahead of its release.

Samsung’s first smart ring is only scheduled to launch in the second half of 2024.

The Samsung Galaxy Ring is only launching in the second half of the year, but it looks like the company’s smart ring has taken a step closer to launch.

SamMobile spotted a listing for the Galaxy Ring in Samsung’s Battery Widget, alongside currently available device lines like the Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Fit, and Galaxy Buds. Check out the screenshot below.

This suggests that the Galaxy Ring is inching ever closer to a launch. However, the new wearable is only expected to launch in the second half of 2024 at Samsung’s Unpacked events for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6. Nevertheless, it’s clear that the company is hard at work integrating the smart ring into its various apps and services.

There’s plenty to know about the Galaxy Ring ahead of launch. Samsung confirmed that the ring offers tracking of several sleep metrics (e.g. heart rate and sleep latency), fertility tracking, and integration with the Galaxy Watch line. The ring will deliver five to nine days of battery life too.

