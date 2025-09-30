Galaxy Ring swelling victim shows aftermath and points to another case

TL;DR The Galaxy Ring user who suffered a battery swelling injury has shared more details and photos.

Samsung reimbursed him for travel costs, collected the device, and is conducting an investigation.

The user pointed to other online battery complaints, including one case of swelling.

The Galaxy Ring made headlines yesterday after a tech creator reported that the battery inside his unit swelled while it was on his finger. He ended up missing a flight and required hospital assistance to have the device removed. Samsung later told Android Authority it was an “extremely rare” case. The user himself suggested that saltwater exposure might have been a factor, which we speculated could make sense given that the ring’s IP68 rating doesn’t stretch as far as protection against saltwater.

Now the same user, Daniel, has followed up in another X post with more details and some new photos. He says Samsung reimbursed him for an overnight hotel stay, booked him a car to get home, and has already collected the ring for investigation. His finger is also healing, with only some minor marks left, as shown in the image below.

Daniel added that his ring had been acting strangely for months before the incident of swelling. The battery reportedly lasted only around a day and sometimes wouldn’t power on at all, even after being charged for a full day. He says the swelling happened when it wasn’t charged.

He also pointed to posts on Reddit that suggest he’s not alone. Many owners have complained about poor battery life, with some saying Samsung offered them replacements that later showed the same problem. And while those cases don’t involve swelling, one thread from four months ago shows another Galaxy Ring with a visibly swollen battery after less than three weeks of use.

The owner in that case stated that the incident occurred overnight while the smart ring was being worn, and accompanying photos show the internal battery section bulging. That’s a strikingly similar failure to Daniel’s, and on a short timeline.

Samsung appears to have acted quickly and informed Daniel that it would share the results of its investigation into his unit, so we’ll keep an eye out for further updates. With only these two known swelling cases so far, which could be attributed to the device not being designed for all types of use, the failures may still be rare. Even so, Daniel’s experience, combined with complaints about poor battery life, shows why Samsung is taking the matter seriously.

