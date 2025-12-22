Samsung's new CES teaser does not feature the hardware you were hoping for

Jonathan Feist / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is hosting its CES 2026 “First Look” event on January 4.

Ahead of that date, the company has released a teaser video previewing some of its announcements.

So far, though, the video only appears to highlight home appliances, and doesn’t seem to include new mobile hardware.

Right now, you may not be thinking much further out than the end of 2025, as you get the last of your holiday plans in order, but for tech companies everywhere, their focus is soundly on January as they prep for the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. We’ve already seen a few begin to tease their big CES announcements, and today Samsung drops a new video aimed at offering a little early preview of its own CES lineup.

CES formally kicks off on January 6, but we also tend to see plenty of companies share their latest products a few days in advance during the show’s media days. Earlier this month, Samsung already dropped an early teaser for its “First Look” event on January 4, and that’s now joined by a video trailer.

Obviously, the big question on all of our minds centers around what new Samsung products could we hope to see the company unveil. While we’d love to see the Galaxy S26 series, those launches are probably going to still be several more weeks out. But what about this video itself; what hints does it offer at the hardware we might actually be able to expect?

Well, it doesn’t look like great news on the mobile front, sadly — at least, not from this teaser. While Samsung doesn’t show us much very clearly, what we can make out definitely has a more “appliance” vibe to it, and we’re getting whiffs of a refrigerator or two — maybe a washer and dryer? There’s a brief shot of a camera lens, but what doesn’t have a camera these days? And then we see a round device that is pretty clearly a robot vacuum.

After a bunch of those product close-ups, Samsung pulls back to its “Your Companion to AI Living” tagline. Taken together, it sure feels like we can expect a lot of news about Samsung’s latest smart appliances and all their AI-powered tricks… but what about mobile?

Well, if Samsung is planning to get us excited about some new mobile launches, it’s not making any traction with this particular video. We’re not seeing anything that’s obviously TriFold, and even though that’s technically already launched, we’re hoping that Samsung could bring it along to the show as it thinks about international availability. And what about Galaxy XR? CES is still two weeks away, so there’s time left for more teasers — but not much time.

What are you most hoping to see from Samsung at CES in January? Let us known down in the comments.

