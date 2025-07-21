Samsung’s next foldable might drop a premium material but regain a fan-favorite feature

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is considering switching from titanium to carbon fiber in the Galaxy Z Fold 8 due to supply chain concerns.

Using carbon fiber could also enable the return of S Pen support, which isn’t as compatible with titanium.

Samsung is working on thinner stylus technology but hasn’t confirmed whether the S Pen will return next year.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 hasn’t even shipped yet, but Samsung already appears to be rethinking some key design elements for its 2026 follow-up. While it might sound like a technical decision, the choice could have big implications for S Pen support.

According to Korean outlet The Elec, Samsung is considering two materials for the Galaxy Z Fold 8’s backplate: titanium and carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP). Titanium is what you’ll find in the Z Fold 7 and the Z Fold SE, both of which dropped S Pen support in favor of a thinner, sleeker design. However, sourcing the metal could become tricky as much of the global supply comes from China, and Samsung is reportedly concerned about the risk of ongoing trade tensions.

CFRP is less flashy, but Samsung used it in the Z Fold 3 through Z Fold 6 precisely because it worked better with the EMR digitizer layer needed for S Pen input. And while Samsung’s latest foldable dropped stylus support entirely, the company hasn’t closed the door on the feature just yet.

Last week, a Samsung executive confirmed the company is developing thinner and more innovative S Pen tech, and may reconsider stylus support if the new approach is ready and consumer demand is strong. One potential solution would mimic Apple’s AES-based stylus input, which doesn’t require a digitizer layer at all.

Whatever your views on the tariff tensions, if they lead to the return of the S Pen on the Galaxy Z Fold 8, a particular subset of the Samsung fanbase will be pleased.

