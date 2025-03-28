Apple's foldable iPhone could have this in common with the iPad

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR The inner screen of Apple’s foldable iPhone may have an aspect ratio of about 4:3.

It’s said that the aspect ratio will be 4:3 to ensure parity with the iPad.

The point of a foldable phone is to give users a tablet-like experience in a more portable form. To make its upcoming foldable more like its own tablets, a leak claims Apple’s foldable iPhone will have something in common with the iPad.

Reliable Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station has shared some new details about Apple’s foldable iPhone. According to the tipster, the foldable’s inner display will have about a 4:3 aspect ratio. The tipster explains that the reason why Apple is aiming for a 4:3 ratio is so that the phone will be comparable to the iPad.

Apple has long maintained a 4:3 aspect ratio for its iPad and iPad Pro models. The only model to break away from the mold was the iPad mini, which sported a 3:2 ratio. But following tradition is only part of why it would make sense for Apple to pursue this path.

When you think about it, introducing a new aspect ratio would require the company to do a lot of extra work optimizing the interface and its apps so they work well with the new form factor. But they could avoid that hassle if their foldable iPhone uses the same aspect ratio as the iPad. Seeing as Apple wants this device to be a success, this choice would be the safest and easiest option.

