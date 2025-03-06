Galaxy Buds FE 2 are reportedly at an 'advanced stage' of development

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is reportedly working on the Galaxy Buds FE 2.

It’s said the budget earbuds carry the model number SM-R410.

The leak claims development is at a fairly advanced stage and the firmware is already in development.

It has been almost two years since Samsung launched the Galaxy Buds FE, an affordable alternative to its flagship earphones. It was the tech giant’s first time creating a Fan Edition version of its earbuds, and it looks like it won’t be the last.

A new leak, courtesy of GalaxyClub, claims that Samsung is hard at work developing the successor to its 2023 budget earbuds. Although this leak doesn’t offer much to chew on, it does reveal that the model number for the Galaxy Buds FE 2 is SM-R410. For comparison, the original FE buds carried the model number SM-R400N.

Reportedly, the product is reasonably far along in its development as the outlet states it’s at a “fairly advanced stage.” On top of that, it appears that Samsung is also already working on its associated firmware.

There are no concrete details on a timeline for the Galaxy Buds FE 2. The leak suggests that we could potentially get a reveal before summer. However, it hedges by saying that the earbuds could also debut in the fall when Samsung typically launches FE devices.

When the Galaxy Buds FE launched in late 2023, they were available for $99. We would imagine that Samsung will try to stay as close to this price point again for the second generation.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like