Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro could see a big jump in battery life (APK teardown)

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

TL;DR New strings of code provide updated information on the battery capacities for the Galaxy Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro.

The Buds 4 Pro will see a significant jump in typical battery capacity compared to the Buds 3 Pro, but the Buds 4 will see a minor decrease.

Another update suggests that the previously reported head gesture feature may be limited to Bixby for answering yes-or-no questions.

The next generation of Samsung’s Galaxy Buds is on the way. Over the last few months, we have been uncovering a variety of information about the Galaxy Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro. Recently, we spotted a few details about the battery capacities and a new “Head Gestures” feature hiding in strings of code of a leaked One UI 8.5 build. Since discovering this information, these strings have been updated to provide more details and context.

Back in early December, we learned that the Buds 4 would have a battery capacity of 42mAh, while the Buds 4 Pro would come with a 57mAh battery. At the time, the words “typical capacity” appeared next to these numbers, leading us to believe these were the typical battery sizes for both models. However, a recent update reveals these are the rated capacities, rather than the typical capacities. It turns out that the typical capacity for the Buds 4 is 45mAh, while we can expect a 61mAh capacity for the Buds 4 Pro.

If you’re wondering what the difference is between typical and rated capacity, here’s a quick explanation. The typical capacity refers to the average actual capacity of a battery in a production batch, based on the manufacturer’s specified charging and discharging conditions. Rated capacity, on the other hand, refers to the guaranteed minimum capacity that a battery will have.

For comparison, the Galaxy Buds 3 have a typical battery capacity of 48mAh, while the Buds 3 Pro features a 53mAh battery. That means the Buds 4 will still see a slight dip in capacity compared to the last generation. However, the Pro version of the earbuds is receiving a significant boost. This would actually bring the capacity back up to the same level as the Buds 2 Pro, which also has a typical capacity of 61mAh.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Before spotting the battery capacities last month, we found that Samsung was working on integrating a new “Head Gestures” feature in the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro. According to the old string of code we discovered, this feature would allow users to do the following: Respond to calls, notifications, and more by nodding or shaking head

Hear notifications aloud or stop the reading

Dismiss alarms, timers, Calendar alerts, and Reminder alerts

Answer yes/no questions or end conversations with an AI assistant

Hands-free control for when speaking or touching phone isn’t possible However, Samsung has now updated the string in a way that suggests that the nod and head shake gestures may be limited to answering or declining calls, answering yes-or-no questions when talking to Bixby, and ending a conversation with Bixby. As such, it appears you may not be able to use Head Gestures for listening to notifications or dismissing alarms, timers, Calendar alerts, and Reminder alerts.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

Follow