Galaxy Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro prices leak, and it's good news to our ears

TL;DR The prices of the Galaxy Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro have leaked.

The range starts at $179.99 in the US for the base variant.

These leaked prices suggest no change over the Buds 3 series.

The Galaxy Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro will accompany the Galaxy S26 next week. While we’ve seen countless Galaxy Buds 4 leaks over the past few months, including its first-ever design reveal by none other than Android Authority, Samsung recently also confirmed their arrival through an official teaser web page. Leading up to the launch, we’re seeing more leaks, such as our first “real” look at the earbuds we encountered yesterday. And now we’re seeing hints about the likely pricing of the Galaxy Buds 4.

Reputed leaker Roland Quandt has taken to the social media platform Bluesky to share what they claim are the retail prices for the Galaxy Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro. According to Quandt, the Galaxy Buds 4 will be priced at $179.99, while the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro will retail at $249.99.

Bluesky / Roland Quandt

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

These prices notably remain unchanged from the Galaxy Buds 3 and the Buds 3 Pro, which were launched in July 2024. Samsung is also reported to continue selling the Galaxy S26 series for the same price as the Galaxy S25.

Quandt also points to a listing on Amazon Mexico, where the Galaxy Buds 4 already appear in white. The same was also spotted by tipster PassionateGeekz.com on X last evening.

The previous generation of earbuds also drew much criticism for poor quality and their stark resemblance to Apple’s AirPods. While the issues were subsequently fixed, criticism forced Samsung to completely overhaul the design. Based on the leaks we’ve seen so far, the new Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro come with a metallic stem that’s tilted closer to the top. Just like the older Buds 2 series, the newer Buds 4 also lie flat inside the case rather than vertically, presumably to avoid any AirPods comparison.

Follow