Samsung is going for Baroque with these Galaxy Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro codenames

TL;DR Samsung’s working on new earbuds and One UI 8.5 has proven to be a great resource for early news on them.

After confirming the Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro names, the software is now revealing their internal codenames.

Samsung’s been calling the Buds 4 “Handel” and the Buds 4 Pro “Bach” after the German composers.

Right now, Samsung is helping push Android in new directions with the launch of its Galaxy XR headset, but even as it experiments with new device types, the company is not backing down from its commitment to keeping things fresh for some of its fan-favorite product lines. Earlier this month we shared our latest findings that revealed the company’s work on some new earbuds, with the appearance of Galaxy Buds 4 iconography in a leaked One UI 8.5 build. And now we’ve managed to uncover some fresh details.

Once again, we’re looking at an early One UI 8.5 release, and this time, specifically at Samsung’s Buds Manager software. And sure enough, we now see references to both the Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro:

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

Beyond just those names, we’re also identifying the internal codenames Samsung has assigned to each: “Handel” for the Buds 4, and “Bach” for the Buds 4 Pro. While we’ve seen numerous references to the device names before, this is the first we’re seeing these codenames.

Choosing classical composers for its next-gen earbuds makes for a fitting choice, although it would be a newer one for Samsung; the Buds 2 were associated with the codename “Berry,” while the Buds 3, 3 Pro, and 3 FE went by “Jelly,” “Paran,” and “Gemstone,” respectively.

Beyond just finding those codename strings in text there, we’ve also also managed to surface the Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro names in Buds Manager.

We haven’t found any more imagery, though, leaving us very curious what to expect about Samsung’s design approach to this new generation. Will the icon we spotted before really be evocative of the final look, or was that more of a placeholder? Hopefully we get some real pics of the hardware soon, and can put some of this speculation to bed.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

