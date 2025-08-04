Samsung’s next budget earbuds might beat the Pro model in one key area

We’ve already seen what the Galaxy Buds 3 FE could look like , and now we have a good idea of how long they might last. A new certification listing has revealed battery specs for both the earbuds and their case, and they’re surprisingly generous for a Fan Edition model.

According to the listing on the SGS Fimko certification platform spotted by SammyGuru , the total battery capacity for the earbuds is listed at 200mAh — equating to 100mAh per bud — while the charging case is rated at 900mAh. That’s a massive jump from the original Galaxy Buds FE, which offered 60mAh per earbud and just 479mAh in the case.

That would put the Buds 3 FE ahead of many more expensive models regarding battery capacity. For example, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro had battery specs similar to the original Buds FE. It’s all very promising, but we’ll need to see real-world testing before drawing conclusions about actual endurance.

This significant jump in capacity comes alongside other shakeups in the Galaxy Buds FE line. A previous leak suggests the design of the upcoming buds will look nearly identical to the Buds 3 Pro, with a glossy finish, black stem accents, and silicone tips.

There’s no official launch date yet, but with FCC and SGS Fimko certification complete, these earbuds are likely not far off. SammyGuru speculated they could arrive alongside the Galaxy S25 FE, and with Samsung confirming an August or early September launch window for that phone, the timing certainly lines up.