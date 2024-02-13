Some handy Galaxy AI features are coming to Galaxy Buds

Lily Katz / Android Authority

TL;DR Two Galaxy AI features are coming to recent Galaxy Buds.

Live Translation and Interpretation are the two features coming to Galaxy earbuds.

Samsung debuted its Galaxy AI suite of features on the Galaxy S24 series last month, and it’s already confirmed that some features will come to older phones. Now, the Korean brand has quietly announced that a couple of Galaxy AI features are coming to its true wireless earbuds.

Samsung announced in an emailed press release that the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, Galaxy Buds 2, and Galaxy Buds FE now have Live Translation and Interpretation features.

Samsung

An image posted by Samsung (seen above) also suggests these features don’t require an internet connection, which would be in line with the S24 phones. However, Samsung adds that these features require the Galaxy S24 series phones in the first place.

Either way, we’re glad to see Samsung’s latest software features come to its earbuds too. Live Translation and Interpretation for calls both seem like the most logical Galaxy AI features for earbuds.

