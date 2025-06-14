These are the niche features I wish Samsung Good Lock also let me customize

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

I think it’s safe to say that Samsung’s Good Lock is the most powerful customization toolkit in the Android ecosystem for those who want even more control over their One UI devices. Good Lock modules unlock the lock screen, tweak themes, and extend Routines far beyond their initial capabilities. It’s grown so much since its early days that I couldn’t imagine using a Samsung phone without it.

However, there are still several areas where Good Lock falls short. Existing modules leave these elements untouched and unchangeable, but this shouldn’t be the case. Here are five customization blind spots I’d like Samsung to address with Good Lock or through One UI directly in the future.

What do you want Good Lock to include in the future? 22 votes More control over fonts. 36 % Additional UI settings for notifications. 18 % More haptic feedback tweaks and options. 0 % Now Bar customizations. 32 % Device performance controls. 9 % Something else entirely (mention in comments). 5 %

Custom font faces and sizes

Joe Maring / Android Authority

When it comes to elements you can tweak on One UI, very few items are out of reach. Through QuickStar, I can choose the colors I want for my Quick Settings, like lime green text on an OLED black background. HomeUp lets me endlessly modify my lock screen appearance and build productive home screens, and Keys Cafe can turn my keyboard into a Christmas tree (if I used Samsung’s keyboard, that is). But one aspect that remains completely untouchable is system fonts. Sure, apps use their specific fonts, and Samsung offers around a dozen typefaces for selection and download, but customization ends there.

I can’t install or use fonts not permitted by Samsung, including fonts that should work on an Android system. No Good Lock modules offer adjustments for fonts across the system, either. I want the option to tweak individual faces and font sizes, whether in the Settings category headlines or notifications.

More UI tweaks for notifications

Joe Maring / Android Authority

Speaking of notifications, HomeUp makes light work of turning One UI’s home screen into a complete carnival, but it doesn’t give me enough control over how notifications appear on my device. On One UI 7, I can adjust the background and foreground colors for notifications and Quick Settings shades, but these changes are superficial. I want the option to adjust notification box sizes, corner radii, app icons, and reposition the notification time. As One UI 7 stands, it uses too much blank space per notification pill — finer adjustments would let me fit more into this space.

Additionally, HomeUp forces me to make blanket font color changes, but I want more specific editing abilities for my notification details. Offering app-specific color notification boxes or icons from custom icon packs would be a welcome option.

Now Bar customizations

Zac Kew-Denniss / Android Authority

The Now Bar is one of my favorite One UI 7 features but has no customization options. Granted, it’s a new feature that hasn’t fully matured yet, but I can already envision customization options for it in future Good Lock modules.

It would be useful to be able to adjust the Now Bar’s transparency, placement, text color, and background saturation, making the information more legible and accessible. These options would benefit those who use the feature to monitor media. This would be especially useful for me since I use Now Bar to view currently playing tracks on my lock screen while working. Being able to force the larger album art view or choose which song stats to view on the Now Bar would let me keep my phone locked while enhancing my enjoyment of the content.

Broader device performance controls

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Finally, I want to touch on Good Lock’s potential for phone performance parameters. While Good Guardians allowed more control over device hardware, including adjusting the CPU throttling temperature threshold, I feel more control could be had here. In this vein, I’d welcome a Good Lock module to control various hardware limits. Yes, I know the potential liability of such a module, but a simple disclaimer splash screen could easily solve this.

What controls do I seek? For one, without enabling any battery restrictions, I’d like to limit my Galaxy S24 FE’s maximum clock speed, whether a nominal value or a performance percentage (similar to how Windows handles this). Additionally, options to use this in conjunction with frame rate options, allowing me to select the lowest possible CPU performance value to make 120Hz possible, would improve battery life without sacrificing visual fidelity. The third-party app Galaxy Max Hz could accomplish this, but it no longer works on my device. Good Lock and its myriad modules are handy, but still have plenty of unfulfilled potential. From aesthetic tweaks to hardware adjustments, Samsung gives users more control, which would only enhance the Galaxy smartphone experience. The question is: would Samsung be willing and able to add these modules in the future?

What are your thoughts on the current abilities of Good Lock modules? Do they go far enough, or would you value more power? Let us know in the comments below.