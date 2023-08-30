How much does it cost to replace a foldable phone's screen?

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority Top: Pixel Fold, Bottom: Galaxy Z Fold 5

While most smartphones do little to stand apart in terms of design or form factor, foldable smartphones promise to usher in a new paradigm. So far, we’ve seen Samsung, Google, Motorola, OPPO, and Xiaomi all launch foldable devices, at least in select markets.

However, the average foldable costs a pretty penny compared to the vast majority of other handsets on the market. The last thing you want to do is drop your new purchase, as foldable displays represent cutting-edge technology. But what’s the damage to your wallet if your foldable phone needs a screen repair? We’ve got you covered with our rundown, including the first-gen foldables from 2019.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

The clamshell foldable is arguably the most polished foldable phone yet, offering a slick design and a cheaper price than other devices on this list. You’ll still be paying some premium pricing for this device though.

SamMobile spotted Galaxy Z Flip screen repair costs on the Samsung website, and you’ll need to pay $499 for the main screen and $99 for the back panel (containing the tiny secondary screen).

If you’ve bought the clamshell phone before December 31, 2020, you can get your screen repaired for $119. This was a one-time deal though, so tough luck if you break the screen a second time.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 picks up where the older release left off, delivering the same basic form factor. However, we do get a $999 price tag, water resistance, and a larger secondary display.

As for repair costs, Samsung’s own website states that replacing the interior foldable screen on the Z Flip 3 costs $349. If you’ve only broken the outer secondary screen, however, Samsung will bill you $99.

Samsung Galaxy Flip 4

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Samsung’s fourth-generation Galaxy Flip 4 retained the same design as its predecessor with some subtle durability improvements like a stronger adhesive for the pre-applied screen protector. Hopefully, this should translate to fewer display replacements.

The cost to replace the Galaxy Flip 4’s displays hasn’t changed either. It’ll cost you $349 for the inner folding display and $99 for the outer display.

Samsung Galaxy Flip 5

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The Galaxy Flip 5 represents one of Samsung’s biggest leaps in foldable innovations, with a larger display on the outside. This will almost definitely lead to more expensive repairs, but the company hasn’t divulged how much you’ll need to pay for a screen replacement just yet.

Unlike previous generations, Samsung’s website doesn’t list spare part prices for the Galaxy Flip 5 as of the time of writing this article. Assuming things haven’t changed from last year, expect to pay at least $99 for the outer display and $349 for the inner one. But with that larger screen in tow, we’d expect a higher price tag for the former.

Samsung Galaxy Fold

The first foldable phone from a major brand saw a massive delay from April to September, as Samsung fixed flaws found by reviewers. Nevertheless, the ~$2,000 Galaxy Fold eventually landed in quite a few markets, bringing the foldable concept to commercial reality.

Samsung discounted your first Galaxy Fold screen repair (at least in the US), charging $149 as part of the Galaxy Fold Premier Service. This applied if you bought the device before December 31. What happened thereafter though?

Subsequent Galaxy Fold screen repairs would set you back $600 according to Samsung’s website.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

Samsung’s second Galaxy Fold device really hit the ball out of the park, delivering a more aesthetically pleasing external screen and ultra-thin glass on the main display for increased durability. So what should you expect if you break either screen?

The firm’s own website notes that replacing the main/inner display will set you back $549, which is actually a little cheaper than fixing the same screen on the original Galaxy Fold. Otherwise, you’ll be spending $139 to replace the outer display, which is in line with the original model.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

The third-generation Z Fold device is more of an evolution than a revolution compared to the Z Fold 2. There’s the Snapdragon 888 SoC, water-resistant design, an under-display selfie camera, and a tougher foldable screen that offers S Pen support.

Dropped the Z Fold 3 and broken the screens? Samsung’s website reveals that a replacement inner screen will cost $479, while the outer screen will run you $149.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Ryan Haines / Android Authority Z Fold 4 (unfolded)

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 delivered better battery life, a faster processor, and a host of new software features that also made their way to older Samsung foldables.

The cost to replace the Z Fold 4’s inner screen increased slightly, coming in at $499. You’ll still pay $149 for the outer glass screen as the Z Fold 3, though.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

The latest and greatest Galaxy Z Fold 5 brings very few updates to the popular foldable. So unsurprisingly, the price to repair it hasn’t gone up. In fact, you can expect to pay less than last year to replace the outer display.

At $129 for the outer display and $499 for the inner display, though, foldable repairs still cost a premium. If you’re concerned about potentially breaking your brand-new Galaxy Z Fold 5, Samsung’s Care Plus subscription will lower the cost substantially.

HUAWEI Mate X/XS

Huawei’s first foldable phone was only available in China, but made for a different approach to Samsung’s device. The Mate X packed an out-folding design, with the screen folding back. Meanwhile Samsung’s foldable had an in-folding display that folded like a book.

In any event, HUAWEI’s website pegs a replacement screen at 7,080 yuan (~$1,010). That’s almost half the price of the Mate X in China, currently retailing for around ~$2,400. This seems like the price for the screen only rather than any labor, so it’s possible the final price will change.

The company also subsequently listed screen replacement pricing for the mildly upgraded Mate XS, and it too shares a 7,080 yuan price tag. But at the time of writing, HUAWEI was running a half-price promotion, meaning you’ll only pay 3,580 yuan (~$555) for a new screen.

HUAWEI Mate X2

The Chinese brand is taking the Galaxy Fold route with the Mate X2, featuring an in-folding design with an external display rather than the Mate X/XS’s out-folding design. HUAWEI is also charging almost $3,000 for the device, which is expensive for foldables too.

Dropping the foldable could be an expensive mistake, as Huawei’s website notes that you’ll be paying 5,699 yuan (~$883) for an inner screen replacement. That’s essentially the same price as a vanilla HUAWEI P40.

The outer screen will cost 799 yuan (~$124) to replace though, which seems in line with (if not cheaper than) screen repair costs for traditional flagship phones.

Motorola Razr

Motorola’s first foldable phone is a tribute to the Razr of yore, offering a clamshell design that opens up to reveal a tall screen. It’s the cheapest foldable device from a major brand, coming in at $1,500, but it’s still pricey compared to traditional flagships (especially with its mid-range specs otherwise).

PhoneArena reported that a screen replacement for the Razr costs $299, citing Verizon and Motorola, which makes it the cheapest foldable screen repair around. This is actually only $10 more expensive than a Galaxy S21 Ultra screen replacement. What would it take for you to buy a foldable phone? Let us know in the comments!

