Damaged Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Flip 4 screen? Here's the cost to replace it

Today’s foldable phones are certainly well-made, but the materials used to make folding screens are undoubtedly more delicate than standard slab-style phones. A cracked or otherwise damaged screen is not inevitable, but you should be prepared for it. This includes knowing where to go for repairs and how much they will cost. For owners of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Galaxy Flip 4, you might be curious about how much it costs to repair the folding display.

Samsung offers a repair subscription service called Samsung Care Plus. It can reduce the cost of repairing your Galaxy Z phone, but you have to consider the plan’s cost. Let’s go over the basics of repairing your Fold or Flip, with or without the protection of Care Plus.

QUICK ANSWER You may pay as much as $357 to repair the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4's inner display and $499 to replace it. You'll need to budget $219 for the Galaxy Z Flip 4's inner screen repairs, or $349 to replace it. To get low-cost repairs for a Z Fold 4 or Z Flip 4 with a damaged screen, join Samsung Care Plus. For $11 a month, you will keep yourself eligible for a screen repair that will cost, at most, $99. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS How much does it cost to repair a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Z Flip 4 screen?

Can I replace my screen for free with Samsung Care Plus?

How much does it cost to repair a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Z Flip 4 screen? The cost to replace or repair your new foldable’s screen depends greatly on whether you pay on your own or through a Samsung Care Plus subscription. There are also two tiers of service: screen module replacement and screen repair.

If paying out-of-pocket It costs $499 to replace (or $357 to repair) the Galaxy Z Fold 4’s inner screen, while an outer screen replacement costs $149.

It costs $349 to replace (or $219 to repair) the Galaxy Z Flip 4’s inner screen, while an outer screen replacement costs $99. Screen module replacement means the screen, the metal bezel, and the battery will all be replaced. This will undo not only the screen’s damage but the most likely forms of ancillary damage. Since it’s a swap-out of parts, it can also be dropped off in person and often be ready the same day. Here is the price structure for this service.

Repair service, which only replaces the front screen, costs less as you can imagine, but is not available for walk-in service. Here is the rundown for the Galaxy Z line.

If paying through Samsung Care Plus Samsung’s subscription-based protection plan greatly reduces out-of-pocket costs if you need repair or replacement. However, the $11-a-month plan lasts 36 months. That’s a total of $396 — a little more than the cost of replacing a Flip 4’s screen out-of-pocket but significantly less than a screen replacement for the larger Fold 4. So the value of Samsung Care Plus depends on what model you bought. It also becomes more of a bargain on the second repair or replacement. Speaking of which, Samsung Care Plus allows for up to three screen claims per 12-month period. It also imposes a $2,500 maximum value on each claim.

Here’s the pricing structure for Samsung Care Plus. Remember that the Z Flip 4 and the Z Fold 4 are Tier 4 phones.

As you can see, once you are covered by Care Plus, the cost of screen repair and replacement for your Samsung foldable plummets. A Fold 4 that needs its large inner screen replaced will incur a charge 80% less than without Care Plus.

Can I replace my screen for free with Samsung Care Plus? Even if Samsung offered no-fee repairs with Care Plus, you would still pay $11 monthly to subscribe. So no, you cannot replace your screen for free with Care Plus. A full replacement will cost $99 on top of the plan’s cost, and a repair job will cost $29. Non-screen-related repairs carry no extra fee.

There is also a higher tier of Care Plus called Care Plus with Theft & Loss, which adds replacement for phones that go missing. The monthly fee is larger — $17.99 a month instead of $11 — and the fee for replacement or repair jumps to $249. A look at the fee schedule tells us that this higher tier does not seem to be as good a value as the standard plan.

The fact that you could, conceivably, have your Fold 4’s inner screen replaced nine times at $99 per replacement, for example, makes Samsung Card Plus worth considering when you factor in the delicate nature of the new technology that folding screens represent.

Of course, if you don’t mind tinkering with delicate equipment, Samsung does have a self-repair program that allows you to fix your broken Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Galaxy Z Flip 4 yourself.

FAQs

I got my Flip through a carrier. Can I join Samsung Care Plus? Yes. Samsung has specific Care Plus plans for people who bought their phones through third parties.

How much do non-screen repairs cost under Care Plus? Regular non-screen repairs carry no fee except your monthly Care Plus subscription.

There is an indentation running across the middle of my Z Flip 4 phone. Do I need screen repair? No, the indentation is normal. It’s an unfortunate drawback of having a folding screen.

