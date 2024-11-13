Fitbit may soon generate personalized sleep guides based on sleep disruptions (APK teardown)

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Fitbit could soon get a sleep journal feature.

Creating sleep journal entries will let you generate personalized sleep summaries, insights, and tips.

The feature will initially be exclusive to Premium members.

Fitbit offers a number of ways to help its users better understand and improve their sleep habits. Some of these include features like sleep tracking, silent alarms, bedtime reminders, Sleep Score, and so on. Soon, it could add a new feature that will provide helpful personalized sleep summaries, insights, and tips.

An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

While investigating the Fitbit app (version 4.30.fitbit-mobile-110146981-694155636), we found a new feature that appears to be early on in development. We believe this because the UI is fairly barebones at the moment.

What we discovered was a sleep journal that will allow you to jot down anything that might affect your ability to sleep that night. You’ll be able to type out your entry for the day or record your voice to input text. As you can see in the screenshots below, you’ll be presented with both options in pill-shaped housing at the bottom of the screen.

The feature mentions, “To get deeper insights and more personalized suggestions for better sleep, complete your journal each day.” If you don’t submit an entry, a reminder pops up saying “Sharing what impacted your sleep helps create more personalized insights and tips.” You’ll then have the option to “Go back” or “Skip.” If you do fill out your entry for the day, Fitbit will generate a personalized sleep summary. By the sounds of it, this will be an AI-powered feature.

A string of code in the app suggests the feature will exist inside “Sleep Labs.” That code specifically says: Sleep Lab • Allow the Sleep Lab feature to use your data for sleep cycle tracking and predictions. This experimental feature summarizes connections between your sleep and elements of your day-to-day experience (context, emotions and behavior). It seems that this feature is initially destined to be a Fitbit Premium exclusive. However, it could become available to everyone in the future.

