Poll: What's your favorite Galaxy AI feature?

The S24 phones ship with plenty of AI features, but what's your favorite AI-enabled addition?
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra on device AI toggle 2
Samsung made AI a huge focus for the Galaxy S24 series, and there are loads of Galaxy AI features aboard these phones.

What’s your favorite Galaxy AI feature, though? Are you a big fan of Generative Edit functionality for Photoshop-style shenanigans? Or maybe you like the live call translations? Either way, you can make your choice via the poll below.

What's your favorite Galaxy AI feature?

There’s no shortage of AI features to choose from. In addition to the aforementioned Generative Edit and Live Translate, other notable features include Chat Assist, Instant Slow-Mo, Note Assist, and various summarization options.

It’s not a feature, but we’re also glad to see Samsung’s offering a toggle to disable cloud-based AI features. This could be handy for privacy and security reasons.

