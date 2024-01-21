Poll: What's your favorite Galaxy AI feature?

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

Samsung made AI a huge focus for the Galaxy S24 series, and there are loads of Galaxy AI features aboard these phones.

What’s your favorite Galaxy AI feature, though? Are you a big fan of Generative Edit functionality for Photoshop-style shenanigans? Or maybe you like the live call translations? Either way, you can make your choice via the poll below.

What's your favorite Galaxy AI feature? 484 votes Browsing Assist 12 % Chat Assist for message tone 5 % Edit Suggestion 1 % Generative Edit 12 % Instant Slow-Mo from any clip 8 % Interpreter 8 % Live Translate for calls 19 % Note Assist 4 % Summarizing local files 3 % Transcript Assist for recorder 3 % I like all of them 10 % I don't care about these AI features at all 15 %

There’s no shortage of AI features to choose from. In addition to the aforementioned Generative Edit and Live Translate, other notable features include Chat Assist, Instant Slow-Mo, Note Assist, and various summarization options.

It’s not a feature, but we’re also glad to see Samsung’s offering a toggle to disable cloud-based AI features. This could be handy for privacy and security reasons.

Comments