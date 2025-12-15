Here's why you may want to think twice before using airport Wi-Fi

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Ookla data shows Verizon delivered the fastest mobile download speeds at many major US airports.

Mobile networks in general were usually faster than airport Wi-Fi, and twice as fast on average.

Wi-Fi still prevailed at a few locations, but most airports haven’t yet adopted the more recent Wi-Fi standards.

As airports brace for the holiday travel rush, a new report suggests that your mobile carrier may make a big difference when it comes to the last-minute downloads at the airport. According to new data, Verizon consistently delivers faster mobile download speeds at airports than its competitors, usually also far surpassing the speed of the airport Wi-Fi itself.

The report from Ookla, which analyzed Speedtest data from the first half of 2025, found that Big Red delivered the fastest median download speeds at many major US airports. The report compared airport Wi-Fi performance with AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon across the 50 busiest airports in the country, looking specifically at median download speeds.

As you might expect in 2025, mobile networks were faster than airport Wi-Fi in most cases, averaging around 219 Mbps for downloads compared to roughly 101 Mbps on Wi-Fi. Airport Wi-Fi still came out ahead in a handful of places, but it lost the head-to-head comparison more often than not.

Faster doesn’t always mean better for everyone, though. If you’re on a limited data plan, free Wi-Fi remains the sensible choice, even if it’s slower. But for travelers with unlimited data who may also be dealing with a short layover and a last-minute scramble to download content, sticking with cellular will usually be the quicker option.

Ookla’s analysis also points to a structural reason for the gap. Most airport Wi-Fi networks are still relying on older Wi-Fi standards, which are designed to serve large numbers of connected devices rather than prioritize peak speeds. That approach works for basic browsing, but it can struggle when thousands of passengers are online at once.

There were exceptions. Airport Wi-Fi outperformed mobile networks outright at a small number of locations, including San Francisco International, where more modern Wi-Fi hardware helped deliver stronger results. Still, it’s worth being aware of the broader findings if you’re on the move this holiday season.

