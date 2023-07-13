Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
How to enable or disable app suggestions on Google Pixel phones
Whether they use an older device or a Google Pixel 7 series, Google Pixel owners since Android 11 have access to a unique feature that aims to make finding apps a swifter, easier task. App suggestions are designed to show Pixel users recommended apps on either the home screen or the bottom app drawer based on the owner’s phone activity. Of course, Pixel users might think this feature is more than a bit annoying if enabled. Thankfully, you can disable it pretty quickly on the phone. You can also enable the feature again if you want to use it.
QUICK ANSWER
You can disable the Pixel app suggestions feature by going into the Home Settings screen to toggle off Suggestions. You can toggle them back on again to reenable the feature.
JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS
How to turn off app suggestions from Pixel phones
App suggestions appear on the bottom row of the first image below (highlighted by a red box). You can disable these by following the steps outlined below.
- Long press any empty space on your Pixel home screen.
- A pop-up menu should appear on the screen with a Home Settings option. Tap on that selection.
- Next, go down and tap on the Suggestions option.
- You should now see the Suggestions menu. Toggle off the Suggestions in all apps list and the Suggestions on Home screen options to disable both.
How to turn on app suggestions from Pixel phones
If you’d like to try the app suggestions feature but it’s disabled on your phone, here’s how to enable it.
- Long press any empty space on your Pixel home screen.
- The pop-up menu will appear, and you tap on the Home Settings option
- Tap on the Suggestions option, and then toggle on the Suggestions in all apps list and the Suggestions on Home screen options to reenable them again.