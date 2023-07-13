How to enable or disable app suggestions on Google Pixel phones

Whether they use an older device or a Google Pixel 7 series, Google Pixel owners since Android 11 have access to a unique feature that aims to make finding apps a swifter, easier task. App suggestions are designed to show Pixel users recommended apps on either the home screen or the bottom app drawer based on the owner’s phone activity. Of course, Pixel users might think this feature is more than a bit annoying if enabled. Thankfully, you can disable it pretty quickly on the phone. You can also enable the feature again if you want to use it.